Haier announces first ever line of small kitchen appliances at IFA

The first is Haier’s new drinks maker, which comes with a detachable milk frothing whisk and filter. It can be used in seven different ways, allowing you to make everything from frothy hot chocolates to tea and filter coffee all from one machine. It looks to be an ideal little gadget for smaller households that don’t have the space to have a coffee machine, milk frother, kettle, cafetiere and more out on their countertop at once.