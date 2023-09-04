Haier announces first ever line of small kitchen appliances at IFA
An exclusive look at Haier’s small kitchen appliances ahead of their release later this year
Haier introduced a whole host of new products at IFA 2023 but the biggest announcement by far was its selection of brand new small kitchen appliances – a first for the brand.
After acquiring the likes of Candy and Hoover, Haier has already established itself as a fast-growing major domestic appliances brand, but now it has its sights set on a different sector – small kitchen appliances. With consumer demand for items such as air fryers and blenders through the roof, it’s no surprise we’re seeing more companies expand into this sector.
There were seven new products announced in total including a tabletop blender, a hand blender, a mini food processor, an air fryer, kettle, toaster and a multi functional hot drink maker. However, there were a few highlights in particular that caught our eye here at Expert Reviews.
The first is Haier’s new drinks maker, which comes with a detachable milk frothing whisk and filter. It can be used in seven different ways, allowing you to make everything from frothy hot chocolates to tea and filter coffee all from one machine. It looks to be an ideal little gadget for smaller households that don’t have the space to have a coffee machine, milk frother, kettle, cafetiere and more out on their countertop at once.
Another product that caught our eye was Haier’s two-slot toaster, deep enough to toast baguettes and with an extra-high lift for smaller items. Most ingenious though is that this toaster comes with its very own lid to protect the top and insides of the toaster from dust and debris around your home. It’s a small addition that not only keeps the toaster clean but makes it look much smarter and neater on the countertop.
While there’s no official pricing or release date for Haier’s new small kitchen appliances, they’re expected to make an appearance online and in shops later this year, so watch this space.