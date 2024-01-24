Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker 8-in-1 slow cooker review: A one-pot wonder for delicious, easy meals

While some cookers include next to no advice, the instructions for the Foodi PossibleCooker are clear and detailed, offering plenty of information on how to get the best from it. The supplied booklet includes a chart advising on steaming times for different veggies to help you avoid overcooking, as well as recipes to get you started. However, it would be handy to have a more complete list of time and temperature suggestions for each setting.

Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker 8-in-1 Slow Cooker review: What’s good about it?

Perhaps the most welcome aspect of the Foodi PossibleCooker over some cheaper models is that it does away with the need to sear ingredients separately, which often leaves behind the flavour in a pan in the process. Instead, the Foodi PossibleCooker enables all the searing to be done in its own cooking pot, which can heat up to 230°C. In addition, a timer function – a feature often lacking on some slow cookers – means you won’t run the risk of your dinner drying out if you’re home late.

The PossibleCooker also includes other cooking options, such as steaming, proving and baking, so it’s more than just a single-function appliance hogging precious kitchen space.