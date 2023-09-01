Samsung Food app launched at IFA 2023

The main focus for Samsung this year at IFA was, unmistakably, highlighting the brand’s environmental focus. They highlighted how the brand’s home appliances, TVs, new heat pumps, fridges, mobile phones and more can work together to make your life more efficient – both energy-wise and effort wise. With so much to process, it would have been easy to miss one of Samsung’s latest releases – an application called Samsung Food.

Samsung Food is an app designed specially with food lovers in mind, and Samsung claim it will help its users “connect to the joy of cooking and eating”. As you might expect, the app comes jam-packed full of 160,000 recipes, as well as the option to add your own recipes into the app.

The app also allows those with Samsung appliances to preheat ovens automatically with the perfect settings for each recipe. During cooking, users can also track the progress of their dish on the app, which supposedly removes the need to time your cooking manually.