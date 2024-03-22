The five-star Instant Pot Duo Crisp multi-cooker is reduced in the Amazon spring sale

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid is our favourite multi cooker from the brand’s stable of quality options, owing to its roomy size, versatile abilities and the great cooking results it produced in testing.

Ordinarily averaging a price of over £200 on Amazon, a spring sale discount has brought the Duo Crisp’s total down to a very reasonable £149. One thing to note, though, is that the Amazon spring sale will end on March 25, so make sure you’ve secured any purchases you’ve had your eye on before then.

Did the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid get a good review?