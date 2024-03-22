The five-star Instant Pot Duo Crisp multi-cooker is reduced in the Amazon spring sale
A great saving on a tried-and-tested favourite, this Instant Pot Duo Crisp offer is one of the best multi-cooker deals of the spring sale
The Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid is our favourite multi cooker from the brand’s stable of quality options, owing to its roomy size, versatile abilities and the great cooking results it produced in testing.
Ordinarily averaging a price of over £200 on Amazon, a spring sale discount has brought the Duo Crisp’s total down to a very reasonable £149. One thing to note, though, is that the Amazon spring sale will end on March 25, so make sure you’ve secured any purchases you’ve had your eye on before then.
Did the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid get a good review?
- In our original Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid review, we awarded the multi cooker five stars out of five.
- Adding to its accolades, the Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid also picked up our Recommended award.
What’s so good about the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid?
- The Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid has a generous capacity of 6.2L, leaving users enough room to make large portions or cook for sizable groups.
- A versatile multi cooker, the Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid has 12 well-executed cooking functions: pressure cooking, slow cooking, sautéing, steaming, sous vide, air frying, baking, grilling, roasting, dehydrating, proofing and yoghurt.
- The Duo Crisp’s digital screen, buttons and control dial are all responsive and easy to use. The on-screen prompts and instructions also proved helpful and easy to follow, taking some of the stress out of modes like pressure cooking.
- The Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid produced great cooking results in testing. Our reviewer used the Duo Crisp to air fry a whole chicken, pressure cook beef short rib, proof pizza dough, sear meat, steam vegetables and more, and found themselves happy with the appliance’s performance across the board.
Are there any disadvantages to the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid?
- While we liked the Duo Crisp’s generous capacity, the other side of the coin is that this multi cooker is fairly large and heavy, making it somewhat unsuitable for smaller kitchens or regularly moving in and out of storage.
- Another issue our reviewer had with this model, and Instant Pot’s generally, was the lack of in-depth instructions on how to use the cooker’s various modes and settings. Though they found ample advice online, they felt that beginners could be intimidated and put off by the lack of in-the-box guidance.
How has the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid’s price changed over time?
- We first reviewed the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid at its launch price of £230
- The multi cooker has averaged a price of £201 since launch, owing to previous sales and discounts. The lowest price the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid reached was £110, a total which it briefly dropped down to in the January sales this year.
