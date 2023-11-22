This brilliant Kenwood KMix stand mixer deal for Black Friday is causing quite a STIR
This is an outrageous Black Friday deal for keen bakers: the five-star Kenwood KMix for just £200
For Black Friday, Amazon presents a stirring deal on the Kenwood KMix KMX754 stand mixer, now available at its lowest price ever of £200. This snazzy stand mixer garnered high praise in Expert Reviews’ five-star review, and received a Best Buy award for its exceptional quality and performance.
The Kenwood KMix KMX754 blends gorgeous retro design with enough power to tackle the toughest recipes. It’s equipped with a powerful 1,000W motor and offers six speed settings, making it versatile for a wide range of baking and cooking tasks. Along with the mixer, the package includes several handy accessories: a five-litre glass mixing bowl, a K-shaped beater, a stainless-steel wire whisk, a dough hook, and a splash guard. All these components are dishwasher-safe, too, which certainly saves on the washing up.
Despite the very reasonable price, the KMix KMX754 competes well with higher-priced rivals. Build quality is wonderfully sturdy for the money, with it weighing a reassuringly hefty 10.9kg, although it does require a fair bit of kitchen space with its dimensions of 240 x 385 x 355mm (WDH). Those retro looks blend with supreme ease-of-use, too, with a simple switch for raising and lowering the head and a dial for speed adjustments, alongside a front attachment outlet for additional tools.
Performance-wise, the KMix KMX754 delivers impressive results. The splash guard effectively keeps ingredients inside the bowl, and its wide chute is convenient for adding ingredients mid-mix. Unlike lesser stand mixers, it handles even large batches of dough, pushing through big batches without overheating or switching itself off half way through the process.
If you’re looking to up your baking game this November, then this Black Friday deal on the Kenwood KMix KMX754 stand mixer certainly rises to the occasion. Its combination of power, versatility, and a comprehensive set of accessories make it an ideal choice for both novice cooks and experienced bakers – grab one while you can.