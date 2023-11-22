This brilliant Kenwood KMix stand mixer deal for Black Friday is causing quite a STIR

Despite the very reasonable price, the KMix KMX754 competes well with higher-priced rivals. Build quality is wonderfully sturdy for the money, with it weighing a reassuringly hefty 10.9kg, although it does require a fair bit of kitchen space with its dimensions of 240 x 385 x 355mm (WDH). Those retro looks blend with supreme ease-of-use, too, with a simple switch for raising and lowering the head and a dial for speed adjustments, alongside a front attachment outlet for additional tools​​.

Performance-wise, the KMix KMX754 delivers impressive results. The splash guard effectively keeps ingredients inside the bowl, and its wide chute is convenient for adding ingredients mid-mix. Unlike lesser stand mixers, it handles even large batches of dough, pushing through big batches without overheating or switching itself off half way through the process.