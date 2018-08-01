Best laptop cooling pad 2021: Prevent overheating with these great mats and stands

There are few things more frustrating - and potentially damaging - than an overheating laptop, which is why it's prudent to invest in the best laptop cooling pad possible.

Whether you’re based at home or back in the office, chances are you'll be spending a significant proportion of your day working on a laptop. Some laptops handle cooling exceptionally well but others require a bit of assistance to prevent them from overheating.

Overheating can lead to reduced performance as the CPU throttles back its speed or, worst-case scenario, a system crash at exactly the wrong moment. Buying one of the best laptop cooling pads will help your portable computer maintain a normal, functional temperature and perform to the best of its ability.

It’s a simple and very affordable way to boost performance and ensure system stability. The only catch is that, as with most computer accessories, there are loads of laptop cooling pads to choose from – so how do you know which is the best laptop cooling pad for your needs?

Below, you’ll find a buyer’s guide that will provide you with all the information you need to select a laptop cooling pad that’s right for you, along with our pick of the top options on the market right now.

Best laptop cooling pad: At a glance

How to choose the best laptop cooling pad for you

There are a few things to consider when buying a laptop cooling pad. The first is the size of the cooling pad you need, as this is far from a “one size fits all” situation! There are a lot of cooling pads on the market that cater to a wide range of different laptop sizes, so you need to be fully acquainted with the screen size of your laptop and pick a pad big enough to accommodate it.

Will your laptop cooling pad be for work or home use?

As with size, the desired function of your laptop cooling pad matters. Gamers work their laptops hard, and a lot of the best cooling pad manufacturers know this and have designed products with this market in mind. Of course, that also means funky colour schemes and jazzy LED lights. Whichever type of pad you’re interested in, you should think about whether its design is the right one for where you’ll be using it – if the pad is going to be used at work, you’ll probably want to look for a more sober, professional-looking model.

Will you need to travel with your laptop cooling pad?

On the subject of work, it may be the case that your laptop cooling pad is intended for on-the-go use more than use at home and, though some haven’t been designed for this purpose, others are very portable. If you want a pad you can take on your daily commute or accompany you on a long trip, for instance, thickness and weight become incredibly important factors.

How much should you spend?

Thankfully, you don't need a huge budget – basic pads start at around the £20 mark and there are plenty of snazzy options available for just £50. If you want an eye-catching design or additional bells and whistles that include built-in fans, USB hubs and adjustable hinges to angle your keyboard into a more ergonomic typing position, then models on the pricier end of the scale are your best bet.

The best laptop cooling pads to buy

1. TopMate C5: Best laptop cooling pad for cooling control

Price: £25 | Buy now from Amazon



This cooling pad features five fans to help reduce the thermal strain put on your laptop: one large one positioned in the centre of the pad that hits a maximum of 1,200rpm and four smaller outer fans capable of hitting 2,400rpm. You can choose which are in operation via a small control panel located on the pad, while a small LED display provides information about the fans’ speeds. The TopMate C5 can be adjusted to your personal taste, with five different tilt heights providing welcome flexibility. And for those that enjoy a bit of illumination, the C5 emits a pleasant blue glow while going about its business.

Key specs – Laptop size: 12in–15.6in; Number of fans: 5; Number of USB ports: 2

2. Targus Chill Mat: Best laptop cooling pad for use on your lap

Price: £27 | Buy now from Amazon



Does your laptop spend more time on your lap than on a work surface? If so, you’ll want to check out the Targus Chill Mat. Specifically designed for use on your lap, this cooler uses two fans to ventilate your device and features an open design that allows for the speedy dispersal of hot air emitting from it. Rubber stoppers on each corner of the mat prevent your laptop from slipping off, and the mat itself is tilted slightly to allow you to type away in comfort.

Key specs – Laptop size: Up to 17in; Number of fans: 2; Number of USB ports: 1

3. Hagabis Cooler Balls: A cheap, portable cooling solution for MacBooks

Price: £10 | Buy now from Amazon



While the Hagibis Cooler Balls won't chill your laptop to the same level as the cooling pads and mats on this list, you can take them just about anywhere with you and use them to elevate and subsequently increase airflow to a range of other tech products.

The two small stands measure 4 x 4 x 2cm and sit under the back two corners of your laptop, raising the screen to an eight-degree angle and enhancing air circulation around the bottom of the device. Silicone pads on the top and bottom of the small stands prevent damage to your laptop and stop any slipping on your desk, while magnets built into the stands allow them to clip together for easy storage or transportation.

Key specs – Laptop size: 12in–17in; Number of fans: N/A; Number of USB ports: N/A

4. TeckNet Cooling Pad: An ultra-quiet budget cooling pad

Price: £24 | Buy now from Amazon



TeckNet’s cooling pad is suitable for slightly larger laptops, ranging from 12in to 17in. It has one USB port and a pair of little legs that pop out at the back for when you need a bit of extra elevation. The real draw of the TeckNet Cooling Pad, however, is its “whisper quiet” fan technology: its three active fans barely make a peep of noise, so it’s perfect for when you need to concentrate. Portable, powerful and perfect for most laptop sizes, it also comes with a longer than usual 18-month warranty.

Key specs – Laptop size: 12in–17in; Number of fans: 3; Number of USB ports: 1

5. Klim Rainbow: RGB cooling for gamers

Price: £20 | Buy now from Amazon



The Klim Rainbow is our top pick for those wanting to brighten up their desktop while cooling down their laptop. With multiple colours and six different lighting effects, it’s an RGB lover’s dream, while the single 180mm fan is large enough to cool laptops up to 17 inches in size. There are seven inclination levels to ensure you have your device angled just how you like it, while a metal mesh helps protect the pad from any potential bumps and knocks.

Key specs – Laptop size: 12in–17in; Number of fans: 1; Number of USB ports: 1

6. Trust GXT 1125 Quno: A sturdy laptop stand-cum cooling pad

Price: £40 | Buy now from Amazon



This USB-powered stand will reduce your laptop’s temperature using five fans built into its top plate. The fans rotate 800 times a minute and are illuminated blue when in use, while the stand offers a choice of five viewing angles, the most severe of which elevates your laptop’s display significantly.

Included in the package is a detachable phone holder that clips into the stand’s base and provides a neat way of ensuring both your phone and laptop screens remain within your field of vision at all times.

Key specs – Laptop size: Up to 17in; Number of fans: 5; Number of USB ports: 1

7. Thermaltake Massive 20 RGB: Best laptop cooling pad for large devices

Price: £88 | Buy now from Amazon



This cooling pad is Massive by name and massive by nature, making it the optimal choice for 17in and 19in laptops, but not a prudent purchase for those with limited desk space. It houses a single 200mm fan capable of up to 800 revolutions per minute that can be adjusted to suit your cooling requirements. It also offers customisable RGB lighting with five modes – wave, RGB spectrum, pulse, blink and fully lit – along with three height options to help ensure you find the perfect viewing angle.

It’s worth noting you’ll need two free USB ports to power the fan and RGB simultaneously, so make sure your laptop has the necessary ports free before splashing out on the Thermaltake Massive.

Key specs – Laptop size: 10in–19in; Number of fans: 1; Number of USB ports: 2

8. Klim Cool+: The best non-pad cooling alternative

Price: £20 | Buy now from Amazon



If you own a laptop with side or back air exhaust vents and are looking for a portable solution to overheating issues, this is the cooler for you. The Klim Cool+ operates like an extractor fan: pulling hot air out of your laptop to reduce its temperature. The fan itself has a maximum rotation of 4,500rpm, and the metal housing surrounding it acts as a heat sink to help dissipate heat away from your device.

The Klim Cool+ comes with four sleeves to help you achieve the right fit no matter the size of your laptop or the shape of its vents, and weighing just 260g, it’s light enough and small enough to pop in your pocket at a moment’s notice.

Key specs – Laptop size: Any (must have back or side vents); Number of fans: 1; Number of USB ports: N/A