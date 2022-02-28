Lenovo announces first Windows on Snapdragon ThinkPad, along with a host of 12th-gen Intel laptops

Lenovo has unveiled the ThinkPad 13s Gen 1 at MWC 2022, the Chinese firm’s very first ThinkPad based on Qualcomm silicon.

The new laptop comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 laptop chip, which Lenovo says offers performance improvements of up to 85% for CPU workloads and 65% for graphics tasks. The laptop comes with 5G connectivity with support for mmWave networks as standard, weighs a fraction over 1kg and measures a slim 13.4mm when closed.

Most impressive, however, is the claimed battery life, which is up to 28 hours per charge, according to Lenovo. If that turns out to be true, we’ll be after one for ourselves and plenty of other people will be too – no matter that Lenovo classes this machine as a business laptop. It will sell in spades.

Elsewhere, the ThinkPad 13s looks to be every inch the ThinkPad that other laptops in the range are. It has a 13.3in, 300-nit IPS display. The keyboard below it is equipped with Lenovo’s trademark slightly dished, U-shaped keys with a trackpoint embedded in the centre. Plus, of course, it’s all done out in sensible black and red.

We can’t wait to get our hands on one of these and will be intrigued to see how good the latest Snapdragon 8cx chip is. The ThinkPad 13s will be available from May 2022 with prices starting at €1,300.

IdeaPads galore

The ThinkPad 13s Gen 1 isn’t the only product Lenovo has unveiled at MWC 2022, though. It also announced a series of new Windows laptops and Chromebooks across its IdeaPad range.

The new IdeaPad Flex 5 and Flex 5i Chromebook come with AMD Ryzen processors and in 14in and 16in sizes. As with other models in the Flex range, they have 360-degree hinges and a new mechanism that tilts the keyboard as the display is pushed back. The Windows model can be specced with an OLED display.

The popular 2-in-1 detachable IdeaPad Duet also gets a refresh with a larger 11.1in 2.2k screen, a move to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM and a better 5MP camera. And Lenovo is bringing updates to its budget IdeaPad Gaming range. The IdeaPad Gaming 3 and 3i, available in both 15in and 16in sizes, come with a new gamer-centric design with dramatic quad-vents on the rear, a choice of Intel or AMD Ryzen processors, GPUs up to an Nvidia RTX 3060 and 165Hz screens.

At the other end of the spectrum, Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Extreme G5 gets an upgrade to 12th-gen H-series (up to Core i9) and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti GPUs. With improved thermals, a Full HD webcam and a 165Hz WQXGA screen, it looks like a seriously impressive all-round workstation and gaming machine.

And, rounding off a packed schedule, Lenovo also has a new Android tablet – the Tab M10 Plus – with a 1.61in, 2,000 x 1,200 resolution screen and active stylus compatibility. Plus, there are updates to the ThinkBook series in the shape of the awkwardly named ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i. This ThinkPad comes with Intel 12th-gen silicon, Iris Xe graphics, an all-metal mil-spec build and a new two-tone design for the lid.

These laptops will become available over the next few months; the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 in June from a price of €2,749.