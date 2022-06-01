Microsoft unveils the Surface Laptop Go 2

After a retail leak suggested its launch was imminent, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 has been officially brought into the light. The latest update of Microsoft’s lightweight and affordable laptop range offers improved speeds over its predecessor, thanks to the inclusion of the quad-core 11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, and comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home.

Prices start at £529 for the base model which, in addition to the Intel Core i5 processor, gets you 4GB of RAM and a removable 128GB SSD. The next model up is £629 for 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD while the most expensive version comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for £729. No matter the internals, Microsoft claims improved thermals will make the Surface Laptop Go 2 run quieter than ever.

The build isn’t dissimilar to the original Surface Laptop Go, with an aluminium frame and a plastic base. Dimensions remain at 278 x 206 x 15.7mm, and the whole thing still weighs just 1.1kg, so the portability is as good as ever. The only real difference in the design is that, as well as Platinum, Ice Blue and Sandstone colours, the Surface Laptop Go 2 will be offered in "Sage".

Building on the replaceable SSD, Microsoft states that the design has a focus on sustainability, with replaceable components now including the covers for the display, keyboard keys and trackpad, and the battery. Battery life is described only as “all-day”, with fast charging returning for when the battery does run low.

The Surface Laptop Go's 12.4in PixelSense touch display carries forward the spacious 3:2 aspect ratio of its predecessor, with a Windows Hello-compatible 720p front-facing HD webcam set in the top bezel. Microsoft says this is another area that has been improved, although the specs are identical to the previous generation. The fingerprint reader in the power button also returns, although just like last time, the cheapest model lacks this feature.

You can preorder the Surface Laptop Go 2 right now directly from Microsoft, with orders due to start shipping on 7th June. We’ll be getting our hands on the Go 2 sometime in the near future, so check back in with Expert Reviews soon to see what we think of the update.

