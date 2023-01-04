CES 2023: New LG Gram laptop lineup revealed

LG has just announced its latest line of Gram laptops at CES 2023, promising to offer a “more stylish yet powerful user experience”. The new lineup includes the arrival of two new models – the Gram Ultraslim and the Gram Style – alongside a new 2-in-1 laptop and updated Gram models.

The headliner this year is the Gram Ultraslim: billed as the slimmest model yet, with a depth of just 11mm (when closed). A standout feature of the Gram range is just how light its laptops are – last year’s LG Gram 16 weighed 1.2kg – and the new Ultraslim model promises to double down on this portability, weighing a mere 998g.

Despite the low weight, the new laptop has an expansive 15.6in OLED display with an anti-glare coating and houses one of Intel’s new 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs. It also has a 60Wh battery, up to 1TB of storage and up to 32GB of RAM.

The LG Gram Style model comes in 16in and 14in models although the latter will, unfortunately, not be launching in the UK. Like the Ultraslim, the 16in Style comes with an OLED display with a sharp 3,200 x 2,000 resolution and Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P-series CPUs, with the same SSD and RAM sizes as the Gram Ultraslim. It has an 80Wh battery and, as expected, is more cumbersome than the Gram Ultraslim, weighing just over 1.2kg.

In addition to these main launches, LG also announced new 16in and 14in 2-in-1 laptops, as well as new-and-improved Gram 17, 16, 15 and 14 laptops. These come with 13th Gen P-series Intel CPUs with the Gram laptops also featuring Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPUs. The LG Gram 15 won’t be coming to the UK, however, and nor will the new ultra-compact adapters designed for the Gram Ultraslim and Style laptops.

We haven’t got anything to go on as far as prices are concerned, unfortunately, but we’d expect these to be similar to last year’s LG Grams – topping off at around the £1,500 mark.