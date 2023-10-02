Acer Swift Go 14 review: The OLED ultraportable for the people

The webcam can shoot video at 1440p, which is a trick very few laptops can pull off and it comes with a full raft of image manipulation features, including background blurring, gaze tracking and automatic framing. The camera’s image quality is very good but it’s disappointing it doesn’t support Windows Hello IR facial recognition. There is a fingerprint scanner built into the power button but facial scanning is always more convenient.

Acer Swift Go 14 review: Display and audio

The Swift Go lineup marks Acer’s transition from the Swift 3’s 16:9 format to the increasingly common 16:10 thanks to a 2,880 x 1,800 matrix. According to Acer the display now takes up 90% of the lid rather than 85% as in the Swift 3 which looking at the 4.2mm side bezels seems about right.

Technically, the screen is a very solid performer. It refreshes at 90Hz and has a pixel density of 243ppi so it’s smooth and sharp. And it’s bright, too, hitting peaks of 502cd/m2 in my tests. That’s not quite a match for the Samsung Galaxy Book’s 526cd/m2 but this is still a very good result. There’s an abundance of colour with the panel able to reproduce 119% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut (equivalent to 116% of Adobe RGB or 169% of sRGB).

Like the OLED screens on some other Acer laptops I’ve encountered, it isn’t the most colour-accurate, however, with a measured Delta E of 2.95 vs the sRGB profile. That’s not a problem for everyday users – to my eye, the screen looks beautifully colourful and natural – but trained professionals who want to use their laptop for image grading tend to want a Delta E of less than 2 and certainly less than 3, which is a bar the Go 14 only just ducks under.

Acer doesn’t load its Swift machines with any sort of display colour profile manager or adjustment tool so you are left with just the Intel graphics control panel but that should be good enough to let you recalibrate just as long as you own a colorimeter. Metrics to one side, videos look superb on the little Acer, as does HDR content, which shouldn’t come as a shock as the Go 14 is VESA-certified DisplayHDR True Black 500.

The laptop performs well on the audio front as well. The speaker system pumps out an impressive 76.3dBA measured at a distance of 1m, although the sound is a little on the harsh side at high volumes and could do with more bass. It’s still perfectly listenable though and certainly par for a £1,000 laptop.

Acer Swift Go 14 review: Performance and battery life

The Intel Core i7-13700H chip in the Go 14 is a 14-core affair with 8 efficiency and 6 performance cores, and with HyperThreading enabled it’s capable of addressing up to 20 threads simultaneously.

Like all Intel’s H-series 13th Gen processors it has some legs on it and is capable of giving modern laptops a level of performance that would have been unthinkable just two years ago.

Our standard 4K multimedia benchmark returned a score of 317, which is more than double the figure you’d see from an equivalent Intel Core i7-1165G7 machine back in the spring of 2021. The GeekBench 5 multi-core score of 11,142 tells exactly the same tale. Both those benchmark scores also leave the MacBook Air floundering in the Swift Go’s wake.

Without a discrete GPU, the Go 14 is clearly not intended as a gaming machine but it still ran Metro: Last Light Redux on High settings at 38fps at a resolution of 1,980 x 1,200 and Serious Sam 4 at 60fps and 2,880 x 1,800, which means that light gaming with relatively undemanding titles is well within its capabilities.

The Micron 1TB SSD that shipped with my review machine had fast sequential write speeds, too, at 3,127MB/sec while the sequential read speed of 3,110MB/sec was only meaningfully beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Book 3.

Despite the fact that the ultra-compact Swift Go 14 is capable of genuine desktop performance, the performance delivered by its 65Wh battery was genuinely impressive: it lasted 10hrs 7mins in our standard battery run-down test. That’s the best of all its main Windows-based rivals, although it still can’t hold a candle to the M2 MacBook Air, which can run for 17 hours on a charge.

Acer Swift Go 14 review: Verdict

Considering the price of the Go 14 and what you get for your money it feels a little churlish to pick any holes in the thing. To get this much performance, display quality, storage and memory for £1,000 is a very impressive achievement.

Yes, it looks a little plain next to the Asus Zenbook 14X and the OLED display could be more colour-accurate but the former is a matter of taste and the latter can be improved by some judicious recalibration. I like this laptop; I like it a lot.

