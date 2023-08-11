Asus Vivobook S15 OLED review: A good general laptop that’s a cut above

The S15 has three industry-standard colour profiles built-in: sRGB, DCI-P3 and Display P3. Measuring the Delta E colour variance against the first two profiles returned scores of 1.34 and 1.4, which are both good and means that the Vivobook can be used for colour-critical work right from the get-go.

The S15’s speakers are certified by Harman Kardon and are very impressive, capable of producing solid, punchy bass and plenty of detail. Beyond that, the Dolby Atmos processing creates an expansive sound profile for a very enjoyable listening experience.

The maximum volume, measured against a pink noise source at a 1m distance, was 73.2dB(A) which is good, though not exceptional, but means there’s no chance of any distortion at maximum output.

Asus Vivobook S15 OLED review: Performance and battery life

No laptop running on a 14-core Core i7-13700H CPU with 16GB of DDR5 RAM could ever be accused of being slow, so it was no surprise that the S15 scored 357 points in our standard 4K multimedia benchmark. That’s performance enough to chew through even demanding tasks in pretty short order.

The 350M is the entry-level model in Intel’s Arc series of discrete GPUs and, in this instance, comes with 4GB of vRAM and a lowly TGP of 28W. The 3DMark Timespy benchmark scored 2,954 on the S15, around 50% higher than an Intel Iris Xe integrated GPU would have achieved.

All this means the S15 will handle tasks such as video editing and 3D graphics rendering faster than a laptop without a discrete GPU, but that the difference isn’t all that marked. By way of an example, the S15 ran the SPECviewperf 3dsmax 3D modelling test at 19.6fps. That compares to around 15fps from the i7-13700H / Iris Ex laptops I’ve tested, but over 60fps from machines with an RTX 3050 GPU.

The S15’s gaming abilities are also limited. With all the graphics settings turned down as low as possible, and Intel’s XeSS upscaling system doing as much of the heavy lifting as possible, Returnal (which looked superb on the Vivobook’s OLED screen) ran at 32fps, which is playable, but only just. Less demanding titles such as Serious Sam 4 performed better, running at almost 75fps, albeit on the same low detail settings we use to test laptops without discrete GPUs.

Battery life is another one of the S15’s strong suits. In our standard video rundown test using VLC, the 75Wh battery lasted for 10hrs 40mins, a highly creditable result that puts it up with some of the best Windows laptops we’ve tested, even if it can’t quite match the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus or the MacBook Pro.

Asus Vivobook S15 OLED review: Verdict

The lovely OLED display is the special spice that turns the Vivobook S15 from just another 15.6in laptop stew into a dish a Michelin chef might serve. The high-quality speaker system reinforces the S15’s media playback credentials, making the S15 a great choice for general home use.

What you don’t get is overly impressive graphics performance. The Arc 350M does outperform Intel’s Iris XE integrated GPU, but not to the degree of an RTX 3050 or RTX 4050 GPU, even one with a low TGP. That said, it’s still a very desirable package for under £1,300, so can be highly recommended.