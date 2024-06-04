Snapdragon X series portables like the Acer Swift 14 AI are just laptops – but that’s the whole point

Inside, the laptop its Qualcomm processor with up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, and there’s now also an even more powerful Swift 14 AI in the offing, with Acer having introduced a model that comes with the recently announced AMD Ryzen 9 AI HX 370 CPU. This CPU has an NPU with a potent 50 TOPS of AI capability.

Perhaps the greatest compliment I can pay the Acer Swift 14 AI, however, is that in terms of its looks and its design, it comes across as just a normal laptop.

I fired up one of the demo machines up on the stand at Computex out in Taipei and it ran just like any other Windows 11 machine, with almost nothing to distinguish it from a regular Windows 11 laptop, unless you know where to look.

It comes with a fairly nice 120Hz 14.5in IPS 2,560 x 1,600 display that can be folded back 180 degrees. The keyboard and touchpad are nice enough to use but, once again nothing out of the ordinary.

It weighs a middling 1.36kg and is finished in a smart but fairly ordinary matte grey. The one aspect where it does stand out from the crowd is that it has a rather natty squiggly pattern stencilled subtly onto the top-right corner of the touchpad, which pulses gently whenever AI operations such as Windows Studio Effects, Recall or Cocreate are called into action.

Other specifications include a 1440p IR webcam that supports Windows Hello plus support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. As with all recent Windows machines, it has a dedicated CoPilot key for launching Microsoft’s ubiquitous AI chatbot, and physical connectivity seems decent, with two USB-C ports and a USB-A port on the left edge and

