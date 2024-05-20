Acer Swift X 16 OLED (SFX16-61G): A technically impressive but rather boring creative laptop

There are plenty of competitors out there but the doyen of 16in creative laptops is the Apple MacBook Pro with a superb Mini LED display and epic battery life. The 16in model starts at over £2,500, though, so you’ll have to make do with the 14.2in model (£1,699) to match the Swift X competition-wise.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 may not have a discrete GPU (you need the rather more expensive Ultra model to get an RTX 4050 GPU), but the 2.8K AMOLED touchscreen is gorgeous, the battery life superb for a Windows machine and the speaker system is best in class. It isn’t cheap, though, at £1,799.

If you want something in a smaller package, the 14in Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 has many of the same features as the new Swift X, including a fine 120Hz OLED screen and an even more powerful Nvidia GPU – the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060. It’s a superbly balanced package and very good value at around £1,450.

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is a design classic. At under £1,100, it’s the perfect laptop for creative types perpetually on the move who want something semi-affordable but ultra-stylish. The new Intel Meteor Lake CPU and Arc integrated GPU perform very well, while the 3K 120Hz OLED screen is uncannily colour-accurate.

READ NEXT: Best laptop for students

Acer Swift X 16 OLED (SFX16-61G) review: Design and build quality

Looking at recent Acer laptops like the Swift Go 14 and now the Swift X, I wonder if the design department has walked out and senior management has yet to notice.

There’s nothing hugely wrong with the Swift X; it’s a well-made all-aluminium affair, though twist the lid and there is rather more flex – and associated creak – than I would expect for this sort of money. But it’s just a bit dull to look at.