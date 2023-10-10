The best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals and discounts – LIVE
Keep up to date with the latest, greatest laptop deals from Amazon's second Prime Day deals event of 2023
Prime Day is a great time to bag a great laptop deal, with big discounts across the spectrum of portable PCs. Whether you’re looking for a portable gaming machine, a workhorse for school or a lightweight ultraportable for business trips, there’s usually a plethora of deals available to you.
It can, however, be tricky to judge which deals are the best deals, especially as there are so many different variants of each laptop model to choose from, each with a different level of specification and a different price. Never fear, however, because we’re here to help out.
Throughout the two days of Amazon Prime Day 2023, we’re going to be updating this live blog every time we spot a new deal on a laptop that’s worth you checking out. So if you’re looking for a new laptop, bookmark this page and keep coming back to see what’s new.
The best early Prime Day laptop deals – LIVE
14:36 | 10 Oct
You won’t find a better deal than THIS on a powerful laptop today
It’s the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X and we’ve only just spotted that it’s been reduced from an average £1,775 to £1,500. Sound expensive? Well think again. This is a laptop that’s packed with cutting edge, high-end components – a specification that can deal with the heaviest of workloads and even AAA games as well – and £1,500 represents fantastic value for such a high-end lineup.
Not only that, but it’s also equipped with a gloriously vivid 16in, 120Hz 1,920 x 1,200 display, powered by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, an Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, 16GB of system RAM and a large 1TB SSD.
14:05 | 10 Oct
Grab a power-packed gaming laptop for £630
The AMD-powered variant of the HP Victus packs plenty of power in for the money and there’s a generous discount on it in the Prime Day sales.
It comes with a 5000-series AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU under the hood, and has a big 15.6in 1080p display that refreshes at 144Hz. That’s an impressively punchy specification for the money and makes it a great choice for those needing plenty of power but who can’t quite afford a full-priced gaming machine.
12:15 | 10 Oct
One of the best premium Chromebooks has a BIG discount
We LOVE the Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 (CX5501) and it’s on offer this Prime Day, cut from its average historical price of £665 to £500. It’s powered by an Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, backed up by 16GB RAM, and has a 256GB SSD for storage. Coupled with ChromeOS, this is a configuration that should really fly, but that’s not all. You’re getting a nicely designed 2-in-1 convertible chassis here, with a 15.6in 144Hz Full HD touchscreen, all for a mere £500.
11:07 | 10 Oct
Grab a bargain 16in OLED laptop for under £1,000
We love the way the Acer Swift Edge combines slender proportions and light weight with a large, gloriously vivid 4K+ OLED display and it’s great value, too, especially at the discount price of £999.
With an original list price of £1,599 and an average of £1,151, that represents a generous saving, especially for a laptop with a specification this generous – it comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a massive 1TB SSD.
10:22 | 10 Oct
One of our FAVOURITE mid-range gaming laptops is available for a song
The Lenovo Legion 5 is a fantastic gaming laptop and this variant has been reduced to its lowest price on record this Prime Day. This laptop received our five-star Best Buy award for offering excellent gaming performance at an affordable price and this model is no different. It comes with an Intel Core i7 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, backed by 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. That’s a great specification for £999 and should be able to cope with most serious gaming titles.
09:37 | 10 Oct
Fancy a decent 2-in-1 for LESS THAN £200?
If your budget is tight, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 could be right up your street. This Chromebook comes with a 2-in-1 detachable design, with the keyboard in the box, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor, 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. And it also has an 11in touchscreen with a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200. Don’t expect the fastest of performance with this setup but, at this price, it’s a nice little machine.
09:09 | 10 oct
A budget gaming laptop for even less!
Acer’s Budget Nitro 5 AN515-45 is even cheaper than usual in the Prime Day sale, slashed from an average price of £872 to a super tempting £699.
This model comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, 16GB and 512GB SSD plus an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and a Full HD 144Hz display. It’s a cracking specification for the money.
08:42 | 10 Oct
Microsoft’s best Windows tablet is down to its lowest ever price
Slim, lightweight and eminently portable, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a terrific 2-in-1 laptop, and right now it’s down to its lowest price on record.
For as little as £799, you’re getting 12GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a speedy 12th Gen U-series Intel Core i5 processor. This price is only for the tablet, though – don’t forget to add a keyboard as well to turn it into a fully fledged laptop.
07:58 | 10 Oct
Acer’s recycled Aspire Vero is super cheap right now
If you want to feel better about buying a new laptop, this Acer Aspire Vero deal is for you. It’s largely made using post-consumer recycled plastics and the price has been reduced on the Core i7 (11th Gen) model (16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD) from an average £767 to a tempting £580. That’s a fantastic price for a laptop this well specified.