Apple announces new M3-powered Macbook Pro

At its Scary Fast event held on Halloween, Apple has unveiled its latest and most powerful MacBook Pro lineup, featuring the new M3 family of chips. The new MacBook Pro models come in three configurations: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, each promising significant enhancements in performance and capabilities for a broad range of users. The company also introduced a new iMac powered by the M3 chip to replace the older M1-powered iMac.

The star of the show (and the least expensive of the bunch) is the 14in MacBook Pro with M3. Of course, cheaper by Apple standards is still expensive for a lot of people, and this entry-level model starts at £1,699 and is available in silver and space grey colours.

READ NEXT: Best Macbook 2023

Kicking things up a notch, the 14in and 16in MacBook Pro models equipped with the M3 Pro chip take performance to the next level. With a faster CPU and additional unified memory support of up to 36GB, Apple says these devices are tailor-made for coders, creatives, and researchers who are going to be running more demanding workflows than those satisfied with just the base M3 model. The 14in version starts at £2,099 with the 16in model going for £2,599.

The real flagship devices here are, of course, the 14in and 16in MacBook Pro with the M3 Max chip. These models come with a monstrous 14-core GPU on board, a more powerful CPU, and support for up to 128GB of unified memory for a broad range of use cases. Apple spotlights machine learning programmers, 3D artists, and video editors who require extreme performance and multitasking capabilities, as examples.

The 14in Macbook Pro with M3 Max costs £3,299 and the 16in model starts at £3,599.

As stated above, the M3 processors are built on a 3nm process, this means they’re more powerful and efficient than the M2 chips that precede them. The efficiency cores are 30% faster than the M2, the performance cores and neural engine are 15% faster both. You’ll see the most benefits if you’re upgrading from an M1-powered Macbook with 50%, 30% and 60% improvements to the efficiency core, performance core, and neural engine speeds respectively. In addition to the performance upgrades, the M3 Pro and M3 Max models are now available in a sleek and stylish ‘Space Black finish’. They will also be available in the traditional silver colour.

It’s worth noting that the M3 chips also support hardware-accelerated ray tracing, making them capable devices for gaming. Apple has been hinting at enhanced gaming capabilities across its ecosystem for the past few months, bringing ray tracing to the iPhone with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as introducing Game Mode in macOS Sonoma.

READ NEXT: Best gaming laptops

Other than gaming, Apple is also highlighting improvements in AI, with these new MacBooks unlocking new AI and ML workflows for creatives and researchers by way of an enhanced Neural Engine. Apple isn’t going all-in on generative AI like its counterparts over at Google and Microsoft are, but the company’s highlighting specific workflows such as noise reduction, scene edit detection in Adobe Premier, and Smart Conform in Final Cut Pro as areas where users will see performance boosts. It also spotlights privacy and on-device data processing.

Commenting on the release, Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement: “The M3 family of chips takes our MacBook Pro to a new level, offering remarkable performance and capabilities across the board. We are confident that these laptops will empower our users to create, innovate, and push the limits of what’s possible.”

Apple also debuted a new 24in iMac with the M3 chip from £1,399, skipping the M2 generation for this line of devices. The company says that the new iMac would be “up to” 2x faster than the older M1-powered iMac and up to 2.5x faster than the Intel-powered 27in iMacs. Other than a processor upgrade, Apple is also improving connectivity and adding Wi-Fi 6E support and Bluetooth 5.3 This new iMac is available in seven colours, including green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver.

The new MacBook Pro lineup and iMac are available for pre-order on the Apple website today, and they will be hitting the shelves starting November 7.