A new dawn for laptops? I’ve tested the Asus Vivobook S 15 (S5507) and there’s no doubt in my mind

First and foremost, battery life is fantastic. In my test, the Asus Vivobook lasted a stonking 16hrs 59mins 38secs, a result only matched by the 13.6in M2 MacBook Air. That result is also two hours longer than the current M3 MacBook Air 13.6in achieved and it’s a time that no Windows machine has got close to in recent years.

More importantly, perhaps, this is a laptop that doesn’t seem to eat into its battery when you close the lid and pop it in your bag. In the week I’ve been using it, it’s been efficient, responsive and always ready to go – and it barely ever seems to need a charge. As I write this, it’s Wednesday morning and the laptop still has 6% in the tank. The last time I charged it to 100%? Sunday morning. Another bonus is that even though there’s a fan inside, it rarely whirs up, unlike most Windows laptops.

Of course, the other main attraction, or at least the one Asus, Microsoft and Qualcomm want you to care about, is the chip’s powerful NPU. It’s rated at 45 TOPS (trillions of operations per second), which is five TOPS above the rating required by Microsoft for it to be called a Copilot+ PC. What does this mean? At the current time, it guarantees a slightly augmented set of AI-driven features that run locally on the machine.

The main one is Recall, a feature that takes screenshots every few seconds and allows you to search or scrub back through to see what you were doing at any given time. It sounds handy, but due to privacy concerns, Microsoft has made a U-turn on rolling it out immediately. If you were to buy this laptop straight away, you could try it but you’d have to enrol in the Windows Insider Program, and I wouldn’t recommend doing this on your main machine.

What you can try out right away, however, is the new Cocreator feature in Microsoft Paint. This lets you combine text prompts with rough scribbles to produce AI images with a bit more control than plain text prompts. It’s fun but you’ll get bored with it in a day or two, and it’s probably better suited to a laptop with a touchscreen and stylus support.