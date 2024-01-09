Asus Zenbook Duo (2024, UX8406) review: A great laptop for work, rest or play

Asus Zenbook Duo (2024, UX8406) review: Design and key features

One thing to get out of the way before I start on anything else: the Asus Zenbook Duo is no gimmick. I’ve used it in desktop mode to do all the research and the writing of this review and I would absolutely love to switch to it for all my work. Let me explain why.

With the Zenbook Duo, I would only need one machine for working both at home and on the move. There would be no need to keep a bulky external monitor on my desk because it has a second display built in for extra productivity and it’s compact and light enough to sling in a bag to take on a work trip or holiday. Even battery life isn’t bad, although as we’ll see later, it’s still no match for a MacBook Air or Pro.

From its head to its toes, the Zenbook Duo is a confidently constructed machine with few compromises. The hinge is smooth and robust, the keyboard is a dream to type on with plenty of comfy travel, and there are plenty of ports and sockets scattered around the edges.

There’s a USB-A 3.2 port on the left, alongside twin Thunderbolt 4 ports supporting display and power delivery; and there’s a full-size HDMI port on the right edge, next to a 3.5mm headset jack. The only disappointment is that Asus hasn’t found room for an SD card slot. Practically speaking, though, the rest of this machine is pretty much beyond reproach.

In laptop mode, the system’s detachable Bluetooth keyboard completely covers the lower screen and, cleverly, charges and talks to the laptop via a set of six pogo-pin connectors at the lower edge. Not only does this ensure you can always use the keyboard, no matter the status of the battery within, but also that the laptop doesn’t have to waste power connecting to the keyboard via Bluetooth and keep it topped up with power. It also means you can continue to use the laptop while it’s in flight mode, without having to sneakily re-enable Bluetooth.

It’s a great laptop in this mode, but the Zenbook Duo’s party trick comes when you remove the keyboard from its magnetic moorings, fold out the sturdy metal kickstand on the underside of the base, and prop up the laptop on your desk. With two 14in displays, one above the other, you can have your working document on the upper screen and a browser for research on the lower screen; a Photoshop instance on one and your website CMS on the other – the possibilities are endless.

It’s even possible to set up the Duo in portrait mode, although this doesn’t work quite as well, because you can’t adjust the angle of the screens, and one of the displays always faces slightly away from you because the screens don’t align perfectly end-to-end – one is always slightly stepped behind the other, due to the way the hinge is configured.

In fact, you can discard the Bluetooth keyboard altogether, if you want to reduce the weight of the thing and use it like a giant, twin-screen tablet, typing using Asus’ touchscreen when necessary. This isn’t a working mode I’d recommend, though, because the keyboard is a bit of a horror to use: it’s laggy and the reflectivity of the display means any lights set into the ceiling will gleam distractingly on the surface of the onscreen keyboard.

What works better, are the small handful of proprietary tweaks Asus has made to ensure you can make the most of those two displays. The first of these is a pop-up window that allows you to quickly assign any window to the upper or lower screen, or maximise it across both.

There are a couple of special function keys, one for swapping the contents of screen 1 with what’s on screen 2 – great if you’re working on a document and spreadsheet simultaneously and are continually switching between the two; the other for toggling the second screen on and off, another useful tool. Although it would be if it worked consistently.

I found it worked well when I wanted to turn off the second screen, but sometimes failed to turn it back on. Attaching and removing the keyboard seemed to fix the problem but ideally, this is something Asus should fix in a future firmware update.

