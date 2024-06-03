The new Asus Zenbook S 16 is one of the best big, slim laptops I’ve seen

All impressive stuff, but the Zenbook S 16’s most striking aspect is its physical appearance. Despite its size, this is a very light laptop. It weighs a mere 1.5kg and its all-metal chassis is super slim at a mere 11mm when closed. To put this in perspective, it beats the Apple MacBook Air 15 on both metrics, which is a fraction heavier than the Zenbook at 1.51kg and measures a thicker 15.6mm when closed.

Not only that but this is a fabulous-looking laptop as well. Topped with what Asus is calling Ceraluminum – a finish that has the smooth feel of ceramic, but the “strength” of aluminium – it feels textured under the finger and ever so slightly rough. It’s available in white or grey colourways and, in my opinion, the latter makes for the more sophisticated look, although both look great.

One visual highlight is the ventilation grille above the keyboard, which features inset perforations within larger CNC-machined circular cutouts. Asus says this increases airflow while ensuring less dust and debris enters the cooling system. All I know is that it adds an extra element of luxury to proceedings.

I’m all for lightweight large-screened laptops like this, but the very lightest are usually compromised in some way. The LG Gram 17, for instance, is an incredibly lightweight 17in laptop, but it sacrifices build solidity and has a mediocre keyboard, not to mention poor thermal management.

The Asus Zenbook S 16 isn’t as feather-light as the Gram, but having given the keyboard and enormous touchpad a quick workout, and the screen and chassis a firm twist, I can confirm this is a far more rigid and robust feeling machine.

That touchpad, in particular, has an amazing feel – a soft, deep thunk of a click, that I don’t remember ever experiencing on any touchpad – and it’s also one of the biggest I’ve seen on a laptop. The keyboard, too, although less memorable, feels comfortable and well-engineered in all the right places. The keyboard backlight didn’t look too even on the version I saw on the stand, though.

Despite all this glitz and glamour, the Asus Zenbook S 16 doesn’t lack practicalities. Around the edges are a pair of USB 4 ports, one USB-A 3.2 socket for legacy connections, an HDMI output and a 3.5mm audio jack. There’s also a full-sized SD card slot for transferring photos and videos from your cameras without having to hook up a dongle.

There’s a Windows Hello-supporting IR camera in place here, for quick biometric logins, and it’s all rounded off with a six-speaker Dolby Atmos audio system and a capacious 78Wh battery.

