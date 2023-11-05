Bag a LUDICROUS laptop deal this Black Friday
As an early Black Friday offer, Currys has slashed the price of the Asus Vivobook S15 by £200
The annual Black Friday fiesta of savings is upon us again and there’s already a lavish laptop deal to be sapped up: the Intel Core 15 version of the five-star Asus Vivobook S15 OLED, which happens to be one of our favourite 15in laptops, is currently a tantalising £799 at Currys, a massive reduction from its original price of £999.
The Asus Vivobook S15 stands out with its superior OLED display, which delivers rich, vibrant colours and deep contrasts. What’s more, the laptop’s impressive battery life extended to almost 11 hours on a single charge in our in-depth tests, meaning you won’t need to reach for the charger during a working day.
The sound system is more than up to snuff too, as it offers an immersive experience when you’re, say, watching films or playing games.
With all of that in mind, it’s hardly a surprise that the laptop boffins at Expert Reviews awarded the Vivobook S15 a full five out of five stars and a prestigious Recommended award in our original review, which is a testament to its excellence in both performance and design.
In fact, we’d go as far to say that it’s an ideal companion for general home use, from streaming your favourite programmes to managing work tasks with efficiency. Its sleek design and powerful internals are complemented by a comfortable keyboard and an array of ports for connectivity.
Just get in there as soon as possible: this Asus Vivobook S15 for an ultra-reasonable £799 will only last the length of the extended Black Friday period and stocks might even run out before then. Happy shopping!