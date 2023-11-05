Bag a LUDICROUS laptop deal this Black Friday

With all of that in mind, it’s hardly a surprise that the laptop boffins at Expert Reviews awarded the Vivobook S15 a full five out of five stars and a prestigious Recommended award in our original review, which is a testament to its excellence in both performance and design.

In fact, we’d go as far to say that it’s an ideal companion for general home use, from streaming your favourite programmes to managing work tasks with efficiency. Its sleek design and powerful internals are complemented by a comfortable keyboard and an array of ports for connectivity.

Just get in there as soon as possible: this Asus Vivobook S15 for an ultra-reasonable £799 will only last the length of the extended Black Friday period and stocks might even run out before then. Happy shopping!