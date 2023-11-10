Grab a HEAD-TURNING Huawei laptop deal ahead of Black Friday
The Huawei MateBook 16s (2023) has had its price slashed to just £1,100 before Black Friday
In the exciting run-up to Black Friday, tech enthusiasts have a golden opportunity that’s hard to overlook. The Huawei MateBook 16s (2023), a new powerhouse in the laptop market, is currently available at a stunningly reduced price. Originally £1,500, it’s now just £1,100. Not bad, eh?
The Huawei MateBook 16s has been highly praised for its impressive blend of power, style and functionality. It’s equipped with a large, vibrant 16in screen, which is perfect for both productivity tasks and multimedia consumption. The display’s clarity and colour accuracy make it a joy to use for everything from document editing to movie watching.
Expert Reviews hasn’t published a full review of the 2023 version of the Huawei Matebook 16s yet, but its 2022 predecessor earned a perfect score of five out of five stars, as well as a Recommended award. This high rating was a testament to the laptop’s exceptional performance, bolstered by its powerful internals that ensure smooth operation, even with demanding applications. This year’s MateBook, which we’re testing at the moment, seems to be more of the impressive same.
One of the standout features of the Huawei Matebook 16s is its keyboard and touchpad. Designed with user comfort in mind, they provide a seamless and enjoyable typing and navigation experience, which is essential for those who spend extended periods on their laptop. Additionally, the laptop’s battery life is commendable, ensuring that you can work or play for long hours without the need for constant recharging.
In conclusion, the 2023 Huawei Matebook 16s, temporarily priced at £1,100, represents an excellent choice for those seeking a high-performance laptop ahead of Black Friday. Its array of top-tier features makes it a compelling option in the premium laptop market.