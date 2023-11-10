Grab a HEAD-TURNING Huawei laptop deal ahead of Black Friday

The Huawei MateBook 16s has been highly praised for its impressive blend of power, style and functionality. It’s equipped with a large, vibrant 16in screen, which is perfect for both productivity tasks and multimedia consumption. The display’s clarity and colour accuracy make it a joy to use for everything from document editing to movie watching.

Expert Reviews hasn’t published a full review of the 2023 version of the Huawei Matebook 16s yet, but its 2022 predecessor earned a perfect score of five out of five stars, as well as a Recommended award. This high rating was a testament to the laptop’s exceptional performance, bolstered by its powerful internals that ensure smooth operation, even with demanding applications. This year’s MateBook, which we’re testing at the moment, seems to be more of the impressive same.