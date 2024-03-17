HP Envy Move review: This ingenious all-in-one isn’t made to stay put

The Windows all-in-one PC hasn’t seen much experimentation when it comes to design. While Apple has been keen to innovate in its iMac line, the majority of all-in-one PCs in recent years have stuck to the script of squeezing laptop components into the casing behind a 22 to 27in flatscreen, with or without some kind of soundbar to contain the connectivity and speakers.

HP’s approach has been more maverick, going ultra-wide with the HP Envy 34, or for a weird traffic cone design with the lovable HP Chromebase All-in-One 22. And now, as you’ll discover reading this HP Envy Move review, the brand goes one step beyond, not only rethinking what an all-in-one can look like, but what it can be.

The Move works as a compact all-in-one, with a better than average screen and excellent audio. Yet it’s also designed to be portable – to be carried around the house via its integrated handle and used wherever and whenever you need a PC. And it can even keep going while away from the mains, courtesy of a built-in 83Wh battery.

This might seem odd, but I’ve come to see and use it as a halfway house between a big-screen laptop and a conventional desktop PC, to be worked on at a desk or at the kitchen table, then stowed away when you no longer need it. It’s more comfortable to use over long periods than your average laptop, and a lot more flexible – and movable – than any of the best all-in-one PCs we’ve tested.