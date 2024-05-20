HP Omen Transcend 14: Supremely stylish and compact

HP Omen Transcend 14 review: What you need to know

Compact laptops with discrete GPUs and fast-refreshing OLED screens are becoming all the rage these days. Lenovo’s Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 and Asus ROG’s Zephyrus G14 are fine examples, and now we have another contender, the HP Omen Transcend 14.

Of the three, the new Omen is the most overtly gamey in its aesthetic, thanks to its eye-catching keyboard and sleek design. It’s not superficial, though, because while the lesser models pack Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4050 and 4060 GPUs, you can also have a more serious RTX 4070 GPU.

That said, for a gaming machine, there’s little in the way of upgradability, and the GPU in our RTX 4060 review unit has had the wick turned down a fair bit.

HP Omen Transcend 14 review: Price and competition

Configuration tested: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 14in, 120Hz, 2,880 x 1,800 OLED display. Price when reviewed: £1,549 inc VAT

Three versions of the Transcend 14 are currently on sale in the UK. Two are built around the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The cheaper £1,449 model features the Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of vRAM, and the more expensive £1,559 model, the RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of vRAM.