Huawei Matebook X Pro (2024) review: A lightweight wonder

Other key features include two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and one USB-C 3.2, a glass-topped haptic touchpad, an infrared 1440p webcam that supports Windows Hello login and a fingerprint reader built into the power button that does the same.

Huawei MateBook X Pro review: Price and competition

Configuration tested: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU with Arc Graphics; 32GB RAM; 2TB SSD; 14.2in 120Hz OLED display; Price when reviewed: £2,099

For this lightweight wonder, however, you can expect to pay through the nose. There’s only one UK specification available – the one with the Core Ultra 9 185H, 32GB of RAM and that 2TB SSD – and it will cost a hefty £2,099 inc VAT when it hits the shops on 18 June.

That’s not quite as much as Apple is asking for a 13.6in M3 MacBook Air of similar specification – with 24GB RAM and 2TB SSD storage. A M3 MacBook Air is £2,199 – but it isn’t far off. And it doesn’t compare well with other similar Windows machines.

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED, which admittedly isn’t quite as powerful, slender or light as this machine, is half the price at £1,255 and it most certainly isn’t half the laptop. It comes with a 14in OLED touchscreen, an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. To top it all off, Asus even includes a stylus in the box; it’s a superb machine for the money.

For a mere £2,000, meanwhile, you could pick up my favourite laptop this year: the Asus Zenbook Duo (2024). It comes with a near identical specification to the Huawei – a Core Ultra 9, 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD – but has two 14in 120Hz OLED displays, not just one.

And if raw power in a portable package is what you seek, you could also take a look at the latest batch of compact gaming machines from the likes of HP and Lenovo, notably the HP Omen Transcend 14 and the Lenovo Slim 5 Gen 8. We’ve tested both, and despite being significantly heavier than the Huawei it’s worth paying the penalty for the performance-to-weight ratio.

The Omen Transcend 14 costs £1,549 and comes with a 120Hz OLED display, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and includes an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, while the Lenovo comes with a similar specification but with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU in place of the Intel one.

READ NEXT: Best iPad

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2024 review: Design and key features

Super light – 980g

Stiff magnesium alloy chassis

No 3.5mm jack

From the outside, it must be said, the Huawei MateBook X Pro doesn’t look much. My review sample was finished in a fairly dull-looking bluish-grey with a matte finish, and its wedge-shaped profile with rounded corners is about as derivative as it gets.

It is mercifully minimalistic, which I like, the base being largely clear of labels, fussy vents and grilles. And the same matte finish that wraps both the base and the lid extends to the inside, surrounding the touchpad and keyboard. I am a big fan of the way this feels under the finger, by the way: it’s rough yet refined and resists fingerprints nicely – a refreshingly different approach to the smooth brushed or anodised finishes that are so widely popular on most premium ultraportables.