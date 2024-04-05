Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 review: Petite and powerful

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 review: Price and competition

Configuration tested: AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 14.5in, 120Hz, 2,880 x 1,800 OLED non-touch. Price when reviewed: £1,474 inc VAT

The Legion Slim 5 is available in several specifications, and you must take care when ordering from Lenovo to ensure you get the one you want. There are two CPU options: the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS and the AMD Ryzen 9 Ryzen 9 7940HS, the latter of which costs £150 extra. The Ryzen 9 model comes with a 1TB SSD, but the Ryzen 7 can be partnered with either 512GB or 1TB of storage.

The Ryzen 9 version can only be had with 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, but the Ryzen 7 processor can be matched with either 16GB or 32GB of RAM. The former model comes with the RTX 4050 GPU, the latter with the RTX 4060. There’s no clear indication that there are two GPU alternatives, and I can foresee some customers not noticing that when they choose the Ryzen 7 and 16GB combo the GPU changes.

As is typical of press review samples, the machine I have in front of me isn’t a combination available to potential UK purchasers, with a Ryzen 7 processor and the RTX 4060 GPU, but 16GB rather than 32GB of RAM.

If you’re a creative type and you want a 14in laptop, you should consider the Apple MacBook Pro 14. It’s not cheap. The entry-level model with 1TB of storage costs £1,899 and there’s a slight whiff of Apple treading water (we described the update as “marginal”), but the screen and speakers are superb, and the battery life is epic.

If you’re prepared to carry something bigger and heavier, you can pick up the 16in Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition for £1,200. With strong gaming performance, a 165Hz screen and good battery life, it’s a nicely balanced package for the mobile gamer.

If you want something more stylish with a touchscreen, the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED is worth a look. Arguably one of the prettiest laptops on the market, its display and speakers are outstanding. However, for £1,370 you only get a 13th-generation chip, albeit the potent Intel i9-13900H, and an Nividia RTX 3050 GPU.

