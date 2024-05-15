Lenovo X1 Fold 16 (2024) review: Half a job well done

The latest hybrid laptop from Lenovo – the Lenovo X1 Fold 16 – is a curious thing. By any standards it is fabulously well engineered: its massive 16in OLED display folds up like a Samsung Galaxy Fold 5, with no gap at the sides; it’s speedy, the screen is a beaut and it packs down to a compact size that, frankly, beggars belief.

Lenovo’s design team has had to make some pretty big sacrifices where the device’s convenience is concerned, however. Because of that oh-so-trendy zero-gap fold, you can’t store the keyboard between the two halves of the screen, making it fiddly to use on the move. And there’s no built-in kickstand, which means it’s even more fiddly to set up when you want to unfold it fully and use it as a mini desktop computer.

All of which puts a dampener on what could have been the best folding hybrid laptop yet. Alas, having used it on and off for the better part of a month, this isn’t a Windows laptop I’ll be particularly sad to see the back of.