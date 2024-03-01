Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 review: Fourth time’s a charm

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro competes in what is one of the most demanding segments of the laptop market. Machines aimed at customers with a few quid to spare and who are looking for a slim, light, well-engineered premium laptop with decent battery life and a colour-accurate display.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro laptops have been amongst the most desirable thin and light and (in “360” form) convertible productivity laptops since the line launched back in the spring of 2021. Typically, the strength of these machines was in the high-quality Samsung-made AMOLED touchscreen displays and integration into Samsung’s “Galaxy” ecosystem.

For 2024, the range has received a revamp, including a move to the latest 14th generation Intel Meteor Lake chips with their new, more powerful Intel Arc GPUs, along with dedicated low-power cores to handle machine-learning tasks.

