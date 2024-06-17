Samsung Galaxy Book4 review: Almost entirely uninspiring

Other variations on the theme are available: £599 gets you a 256GB SSD and an Intel Core 3 100U CPU, while £1,049 lands you a machine with a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia MX570A discrete GPU. Another model with a Core i5-1335U CPU costs £799.

Considering the technical specifications, I’d say all those are priced about 20% too high and thus face very stiff competition. The Acer Aspire 7 we reviewed, for instance, costs £799 and comes with a Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, which gives it decent gaming performance. You can also easily add more memory and storage. For the price, it’s a better laptop than the Samsung Galaxy Book 4.

Huawei’s MateBook D16 is rather dull, but the Core i9 model, priced at £999, has some serious performance under the hood. The Core i5 model, currently available for just £499, is great value, too. Both models use 13th-gen Intel silicon, but that’s not a reason to avoid them.

Lenovo’s LOQ Gen 9 suffers from poor battery life, but the 144Hz display is great for a laptop with a £700 price tag and its Intel Arc A570M GPU can handle most AAA games if you dial the detail settings down.

Last but by no means least, the HP Pavilion SE 14 is one of our favourite cheap laptops at Expert Reviews. Granted, there’s nothing to get excited about, but it has no significant failings, and it can be yours for under £500.

