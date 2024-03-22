Microsoft takes the wraps off Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 – but only for business customers

We’ve been waiting a good long while since Microsoft last released new premium Surface devices but they’re finally here. Well, sort of. The new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 were introduced to the public not as devices just anyone can go and purchase from the Microsoft Store, but as laptops that are “exclusively for business”.

This is the first time Microsoft has done this for its flagship laptop products and they both come with a raft of improvements, but you won’t be able to buy them from the Microsoft store – at least at first. There had previously been rumours the company was going to launch a Surface Pro 10 with an OLED display but it looks like we’ll have to wait a while longer for that device to arrive.

Surface Pro 10: Key specs, prices and release date

13in, 2,880 x 1,920, 120Hz 3:2 aspect ratio touchscreen with anti-reflective treatment

Intel Core Ultra 5 135U or Core Ultra 7 165U CPU

Intel Graphics integrated GPU

8GB, 16GB, 32GB or 64GB of RAM

256GB, 512GB or 1TB SSD

287 x 209 x 9.3mm (WDH) – tablet only

Availability: Shipping 9 April, 2024

Price: From £1,199

Surface Laptop 6: Key specs, prices and release date

13.5in, 2,256 x 1,504 or 15in, 2,496 x 1,664 3:2 displays

Intel Core Ultra 5 135H or Core Ultra 7 155H CPU

Intel Graphics integrated GPU

8GB, 16GB, 32GB or 64GB of RAM

256GB, 512GB or 1TB SSD

13.5in dimensions: 308 x 223 x 16.7mm (WDH)

15in dimensions: 340 x 244 x 16.9mm (WDH)

Availability: Shipping 9 April, 2024

Shipping 9 April, 2024 Price: From £1,999

Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6: Key design and key new features

Neither device has received a physical redesign. They look largely like their predecessors – the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop 5. That’s not a bad thing, though. As we’ve said in the past, Microsoft’s hardware design is superb and we loved the design of both devices when they launched.

There are quite a few improvements, however. The Surface Laptop 6, available in 13.5in and 15in sizes as before, comes with an extra Thunderbolt 4 port and, like many other laptops, it now has a dedicated button on the keyboard for launching Microsoft CoPilot. Microsoft is also introducing an anti-reflective display treatment that, it says, reduces reflections by “up to 50%”.