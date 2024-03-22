Microsoft takes the wraps off Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 – but only for business customers
The new Surface Pro 10 is finally here, but we’ll have to wait a while for a proper consumer device to arrive
We’ve been waiting a good long while since Microsoft last released new premium Surface devices but they’re finally here. Well, sort of. The new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 were introduced to the public not as devices just anyone can go and purchase from the Microsoft Store, but as laptops that are “exclusively for business”.
This is the first time Microsoft has done this for its flagship laptop products and they both come with a raft of improvements, but you won’t be able to buy them from the Microsoft store – at least at first. There had previously been rumours the company was going to launch a Surface Pro 10 with an OLED display but it looks like we’ll have to wait a while longer for that device to arrive.
Surface Pro 10: Key specs, prices and release date
- 13in, 2,880 x 1,920, 120Hz 3:2 aspect ratio touchscreen with anti-reflective treatment
- Intel Core Ultra 5 135U or Core Ultra 7 165U CPU
- Intel Graphics integrated GPU
- 8GB, 16GB, 32GB or 64GB of RAM
- 256GB, 512GB or 1TB SSD
- 287 x 209 x 9.3mm (WDH) – tablet only
- Availability: Shipping 9 April, 2024
- Price: From £1,199
Surface Laptop 6: Key specs, prices and release date
- 13.5in, 2,256 x 1,504 or 15in, 2,496 x 1,664 3:2 displays
- Intel Core Ultra 5 135H or Core Ultra 7 155H CPU
- Intel Graphics integrated GPU
- 8GB, 16GB, 32GB or 64GB of RAM
- 256GB, 512GB or 1TB SSD
- 13.5in dimensions: 308 x 223 x 16.7mm (WDH)
- 15in dimensions: 340 x 244 x 16.9mm (WDH)
- Availability: Shipping 9 April, 2024
- Price: From £1,999
Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6: Key design and key new features
Neither device has received a physical redesign. They look largely like their predecessors – the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop 5. That’s not a bad thing, though. As we’ve said in the past, Microsoft’s hardware design is superb and we loved the design of both devices when they launched.
There are quite a few improvements, however. The Surface Laptop 6, available in 13.5in and 15in sizes as before, comes with an extra Thunderbolt 4 port and, like many other laptops, it now has a dedicated button on the keyboard for launching Microsoft CoPilot. Microsoft is also introducing an anti-reflective display treatment that, it says, reduces reflections by “up to 50%”.
As for the Surface Pro 10, Microsoft has introduced a broader swathe of improvements. Like the Surface Laptop 6, there’s an anti-reflective coating on the 3:2 aspect-ratio touchscreen to reduce glare from harsh office lighting. Peak brightness is boosted by 33% to 600 nits and contrast is now a quoted 1,300:1, although that isn’t anything particularly special.
The Surface Pro 10 also benefits from an improved “Studio” webcam with a wide 114-degree field of view and sharper 1440p video resolution. The device also comes with an NFC reader, now, that’s designed to work with NFC security keys for more convenient sign-on for corporate accounts.
And as many other companies have already, both devices incorporate the latest Intel Core Ultra chips. That’s significant, because in the past Microsoft has lagged behind rivals in delivering the latest silicon to its customers. This time, however, the Microsoft Surface Pro 10 will come with either a Core Ultra 5 135U or Core Ultra 7 165U CPU, accompanied by 8GB to 64GB of RAM and 256GB to 1TB of SSD storage. The Surface Laptop 6 will benefit from the more powerful H-series CPUs, with a choice of the Core Ultra 5 155H or Core Ultra 7 165H, accompanied by 8GB to 64GB of RAM and 256GB to 1TB of SSD storage.
Neither device gets the version of the new CPU with Intel Arc Graphics, which is unusual, although they do have an integrated AI Boost NPU.
Both devices start shipping to customers on April 9 on sale to businesses with prices starting at £1,199 for both the Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro 9, although remember, purchasing the keyboard is a £140 optional extra with the Surface Pro.