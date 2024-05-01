Honda Miimo 70 Live review: A methodical robot with a sensible cutting pattern

It also doesn’t do the whole lawn in one go. Instead, it breaks the area inside its perimeter map into chunks and it doesn’t tend to mow in the same direction when it moves on to a new area, which leaves your lawn looking less like a well-manicured football pitch and more like a patchwork blanket, with sections of stripes running in a few different directions. This is less efficient than if it cut regular stripes across the entire width or length of a lawn.

The mower has a decent idea of where it is and it isn’t constantly checking itself like a robot vacuum cleaner. As a result, it did seem to get confused every now and then, with undulations in my lawn affecting the straightness of the lines and the direction of travel. It counters this somewhat by overlapping the cutting passes, so that it doesn’t really matter if it goes a little off-course, but this again reduces the efficiency of its coverage.

Obstacles can also confuse it a bit. I have a rotary washing line in my lawn and, when the Miimo 70 hit it, it turned and proceeded in the opposite direction. What it didn’t do was go back to fill in the stripe it missed behind. This isn’t too much of a problem, as it covered the area from a different direction on a subsequent mow, but it isn’t as clever as you might hope.