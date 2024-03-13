How to get rid of moss in lawns: Eliminate and prevent moss, mushrooms and more for a lovely lawn

When can you get rid of moss?

This depends on the type of treatment you implement as you also need to give the lawn time to repair itself after the process. Scarifying and raking is best done in April and September, but not in between, as this is when the moss will be sporing and the treatment may just cause the problem to spread.

Other treatments can usually be employed between April and October, as long as the weather is fine. For best results, you should mow before performing any of these moss-killing methods.

READ NEXT: Best lawn mower for small gardens

How to get rid of moss by scarifying

For average and small lawns, this can be done by hand using a spring rake. Simply rake across the surface of the lawn, gathering moss and old grass until you can see soil in the affected areas. As this can be quite intense physical activity, larger lawns will be better served by employing a scarifier machine.

For mild moss problems scarifying alone may do the trick. However, as Cheryl Harper of Greensleeves Lawn Care suggests, it is still a good idea to perform scarification before going on to use a non-chemical or chemical moss killer: “Scarification thins out and removes surplus moss that has developed within the lawn. Removing much of the moss is vital as the grass needs space to grow and extreme layers of moss can limit the movement of water, air and fertiliser.”

If untreated, you can compost the removed moss, mixed with other materials. If treated, dispose of the moss as per the mosskiller manufacturer’s instructions.

How to get rid of moss using chemical-free products

Organic bacteria-based moss killer products claim to help eliminate moss, but some experts doubt their efficacy and, while they are certainly beneficial for stronger, healthier grass, you may unfortunately find that anything more serious than a low-level moss problem will require something stronger. If using these products, mow first and apply while temperatures are mild. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions when applying and note that most of them will require mixing with water and spraying to become active.

If the treatment is successful, the moss will break down naturally, so you probably won’t need to perform a rake afterwards. You can mow the lawn again around ten days after the treatment, and sow grass seed in any bare patches as necessary.

READ NEXT: Best weed killers