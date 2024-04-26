How to improve your lawn: Expert tips

Leave the weeds

Instead of worrying about weeds and unwanted plants, embrace the benefits of a diverse mix of plants in your garden. “There is much to be said for a certain level of weeds to support garden wildlife”, says RHS expert Guy Barter, “so, if possible, avoid being too harsh on weeds.”

He also suggests raking dwarf clover seed into the lawn, as clover converts, or “fixes”, nitrogen into a nutrient for your lawn. “If you already have some clover, cherish it”, says Barber. “Turf experts might turn up their noses at clover, but for everyday lawns, it brings savings in fertiliser costs and wildlife benefits.”

Weed the wildflowers

If you want a more manicured look, you’ll need to spend time weeding. Aerating and scarifying are still a good first step because they toughen up your grass so it can stand up to weeds. Then employ a hand trowel, fork or special weeding tool to banish weeds such as dandelions and daisies. Ideally, you’ll need to dig them out with the root to stop them coming back.

If you are considering using weed killers be careful not to use them in areas where grass is new.

When to feed a lawn

Mid-spring is a good time to feed the lawn. “March is ideal in most regions, preferably just before rain is forecast; but April is good enough”, says Guy Barter. You want to feed the lawn while it’s actively growing, using a fertiliser that’s high in nitrogen to encourage growth.

Check the forecast and try to apply the fertiliser when it’s likely to rain, or follow it up with some light watering, and don’t tread on areas you’ve treated with fertiliser and plant food. You’re less likely to be using your garden in spring anyway, while the days are shorter and the temperatures are still low.

Leave it for a couple of months and apply more fertiliser if things haven’t perked up, but don’t feed the lawn past August.

Make sure to keep your grass watered

If the weather turns out to be warm and dry, or if you’re laying new seed, you will likely need to water the lawn. You could spray a light mist from a hosepipe or sprinkler, but it’s more ecologically friendly (and cheaper) to collect and store rainwater for your garden, so you might think about investing in a water butt.

To get through particularly dry spells, you could also use “greywater” – the wastewater from the bath, shower or kitchen – though be aware that it may contain soap or detergents, so it’s best not to use greywater exclusively. And avoid using greywater that’s been used with bleach, or anything with chlorine.

READ NEXT: Best garden hose

Sow the seed

Reseed any bare patches a few days after feeding. Simply stir up the soil and throw some seeds across the area, then sprinkle on some potting compost. Birds love pecking up fresh seeds, so you might consider covering the area with netting to keep them off.

You can walk on recently sewn patches to firm in the roots, or run a roller over them, but don’t mow new grass until it has grown a few centimetres. Water well, and use diluted liquid seaweed feed when you feed the rest of the grass.

What is the best seed for your lawn?

Various grass seeds are available, so you’ll need to decide which to use based on what’s best for your garden and its conditions. Grass seed is required to meet EEC standards for germination and purity, but you can also look out for seed that meets the additional Higher Voluntary Standard (HVS) certification.

Soil types will impact which seed you need. Clay soil generally holds water well and is rich in nutrients, while sandy or stony soils let water drain through and end up drier. Loam soils are somewhere in between. Find out what type of soil you’re dealing with by asking your local gardener or garden centre, or by joining local gardening communities or Facebook groups.

Other factors that will affect your seed choice include the amount of shade your garden gets and how the lawn will be used. If you’re primarily interested in how your lawn looks and there won’t be any football played on it, then choose ornamental grass. If you have children and pets, you’ll need a more hardwearing grass seed – it will pay off when the kids are playing on your newly perked-up lawn.