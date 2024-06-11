How to level a lawn

What causes lumps and bumps in my lawn?

Even the best lawns can become uneven and lumpy over time. The most common causes can include:

– Frost – Lawn growth can be stunted by frost, particularly in any overly shady spots that are regularly walked on.

– Rain – Exposed areas of the lawn get more wear and tear from inclement weather than the sheltered parts, and if the rain drains away too slowly it can damage turf and encourage moss growth.

– Foot traffic – Walking the same paths and routes across the lawn will eventually wear channels and furrows into the soil.

– Animals – Foxes and cats are known to dig pretty sizeable holes, while ant mounds can easily get out of control. For the latter in particular, keeping your turf healthy goes a long way towards eradicating the nuisance.

– Soil type – Depending on your lawn’s soil type it can be more prone to damage. Clay-heavy soil can be easily compacted if walked on when wet, and can also swell in the cold, leading to bumps.

When should I level my lawn?

The best time of year to level a lawn is in the spring, once there’s no more frost and the grass is actively growing again. Levelling at this time of year will allow new grass seed to grow, and the soil will have enough residual moisture to encourage that process along. Alternatively, aim for the end of summer when it’s hot enough for germination but not at sun-scorching temps.

What do I need to level a lawn?

You’ll need a few key pieces of gardening equipment for both the preparation and levelling stages: