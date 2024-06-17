Worx Nitro WG737E review: A mighty mid-sized cordless mower

One of the biggest concerns people have about cordless lawn mowers is that they lack the powerful grunt of a petrol mower and so will struggle when the grass gets long or tough. With some cordless mowers, there’s some truth to this – they’re fine on a flat lawn with short, lightweight grass, but they’re constantly jamming once you hit clumps of more resilient ryegrass. However, the Nitro WG737E, from Worx, is made of sterner stuff. It’s still a relatively compact and inexpensive cordless mower, but its 37cm blade and 40W brushless motor can take on more demanding mows, while still doing a fantastic job on easy-going lawns.

I’ve been using this mower for the best part of a month on both my small, flat-ish front garden and my far more unforgiving, overgrown, sloped rear lawn. Over that time, the Nitro WG737E has had a serious workout, so how well has it performed?