Segway Navimow i105E review: A reasonably-priced robot lawn mower with top-end features

The charging station is fairly standard. It has a large solid plastic parking area and a vertical tower at one end, which the mower butts up against for charging. It’s quite large, too, measuring 450 x 715 x 300mm (WDH). That means it’s always going to be a bit of a fixture in your garden unless you remove it over winter, but once the mower itself is parked on it, you’ll barely notice what it’s sitting on. There’s no chance of the grass surviving underneath it, though.

There’s one unusual item in the box: a small black box labelled EFLS (Exact Fusion Locating System). This contains the system’s GPS tech and is mounted on a pole that’s connected to the charging base via a supplied cable. The pole has a forked base to secure it in the soil, and Segway recommends placing it with a clear view of the sky so it can pick up the GNSS satellites accurately.

Segway Navimow i105E review: Is it difficult to set up?

The process of setting up the Segway Navimow i105E is relatively straightforward. The base station needs access to an external plug socket, and you need to install the GPS unit but that’s all the physical installation it needs.

Once the base station and the satellite link are connected together and plugged in, you need to switch to a smartphone to finish the job. The Navimow app guides you through the process of connecting your mobile device to the mower and connecting that to your Wi-Fi. If you don’t want to use a mobile device to manage your lawn you’ll need to choose a different mower.