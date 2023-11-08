Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook 14 (8th gen) review: A compact Chromebook that’s fantastic value

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook 14 review: Design

The Chromebook Slim 3i 14 is an unusually compact Chromebook for its screen size, partly because Lenovo has minimised the screen bezel and made the body of the laptop not much larger than a 14in, 16:9 format screen. Its desktop footprint is just 324 x 216mm – not much bigger than a magazine – although it is relatively chunky, reaching 19.3mm thick towards the rear. All the same, it’s not going to take up much room on your desk or in a bag or backpack, and at 1.5kg, it’s not going to weigh you down much, either.

The bodywork is mostly plastic, although the lid is an unnamed metal, finished in the two-tone grey Lenovo seems to favour for its Chromebook line these days. There’s no doubt that the Slim 3i 14 is a budget Chromebook but it doesn’t feel horribly cheap and the construction seems perfectly robust. In fact, Lenovo claims it’s certified for military-grade durability, along with resistance to damage from spills and drops. It hasn’t been tested against the full range of tests required for MIL-STD-810H certification, however.

On one level, connectivity is pretty good. There are USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports on each side of the chassis, along with an HDMI 1.4b port on the right-hand side with a 3.5mm audio jack on the left. However, there is only one USB-C port, which makes no sense on a Chromebook that charges via USB Type-C. If you want to plug storage or peripherals in while you’re charging, you’re going to need a USB-C hub or dock.

All the same, it’s hard to grumble too much when Lenovo has been generous elsewhere. While we’re still seeing budget Chromebooks shipping with basic Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, the IdeaPad Slim 3i comes with Wi-Fi 6E with 2×2 MIMO, not to mention Bluetooth 5.2.

