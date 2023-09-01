LG StanByME Go hands-on review: Briefcase brilliance with limited appeal

What you’re really paying for is the improved portability via the briefcase format, and the package certainly felt sturdy during our time with it. LG claims that it meets the US MIL-STD-810 military standard and has therefore been tested against various environmental factors, such as extreme temperatures and rainfall. It should be able to withstand some drops and falls, then, when packaged away properly. How that fares in reality might differ, but we have no reason to question it at this point.

Unlike a typical tablet, the connectivity options include a HDMI port, so you could even use it with a games console – if you’re happy to add that to the heap of heavy equipment you’re already taking with you. This port is found on the back of the briefcase, alongside a USB input and a power socket to charge its built-in battery. The battery life is reported to be around three hours: too short to watch James Cameron’s latest Avatar movie, but still a decent amount of juice.

Audio-wise, the StanByME Go offers Dolby Atmos support, which is a boon. We weren’t able to test that out, but the four-channel 20W speakers weren’t overly impressive whatever format of audio was playing – you might want to pack a soundbar and some subwoofers.

The touchscreen display seemed smooth in our brief play with it, as did using the supplied remote control. There’s a decent amount of supported content via streaming services including Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video, all of which have their own direct access via buttons on the included remote control. You can also get access to the LG Content Store to download other applications and it also works with AirPlay 2. None of that was set up for us in the IFA Berlin showroom floor, but we imagine it will run as smoothly as it does on other LG TVs. We were able to utilise the presaved video content that was already saved on the operating system, as well as some pleasant moving screensavers including a campfire and a sea view, that all look fairly crisp and vibrant on the display.