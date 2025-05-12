I’ve seen Panasonic’s new TV lineup, and there are appealing options for all budgets and needs

Our Tech Editor was in Germany to check out Panasonic’s latest TV offering last week, and came away very impressed

Like many manufacturers, Panasonic revealed its flagship TV models at CES earlier this year. Steve May got hands-on with the Z95B and W95B models in Las Vegas and was very impressed.

Its now lifted the lid on the remainder of its range and, having seen various models in action at Panasonics European HQ in Germany last week, Im equally excited. The Z95B and W95B represent the pinnacle of what the Japanese brand can do with OLED and Mini LED technology, but the breadth of the lineup demonstrates a clear commitment to catering to consumers no matter their budget.

Ive broken down the full range below and will provide more detailed opinions about some key models in a separate article. Pricing and release dates are TBC, but Ill bring you those as soon as I have them.

Panasonic TV lineup 2025: The OLED options

Panasonic Z95B

The Z95B is the most advanced TV in Panasonics roster and comes with significant upgrades on last years exceptional Z95A. A new Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel unlocks increased peak brightness and improved colour performance, while the former also benefits from what Panasonic is calling ThermaFlow cooling technology. Ill delve deeper into this in a separate piece.

The TVs Technics-tuned 360o Soundscape Pro audio system has also received a makeover. The position of the side- and up-firing speakers has been adjusted to enhance height and width effects, while the subwoofers output has been increased from 20W to 30W.

Like the rest of the OLED range, the Z95B runs Amazons Fire TV OS and supports a whole host of current-gen gaming features, including VRR up to 144Hz (though sadly only across two of its four HDMI ports). It uses the companys most advanced chip, the HCX Pro AI MkII processor, but Panasonic was surprisingly quiet about how the TV uses AI to enhance its picture performance.

Panasonic Z90B

This step-down model is powered by the same processor as the Z95B, but its panel doesnt use a Primary RGB Tandem four-layer configuration. In fact, the panel you get depends on the size you go for. The 55in, 65in and 77in models all use a Master OLED Pro panel, while the 42in and 48in TVs are equipped with the companys most basic OLED panel.

Screen aside, the Z90B has a less impressive audio solution than its pricier sibling. Here, you get Dynamic Theatre Surround Pro via a front-firing 2.1-channel integrated speaker bar. The Z90B does match the Z95Bs 144Hz support, however, which is good to see.

Panasonic Z80B

The last OLED in the three-strong lineup will be available in 48in, 55in and 65in screen sizes and sees the HCX AI Pro MkII processor replaced by Panasonics standard HCX chip. It makes concessions in a couple of other areas, too, specifically refresh rate, which is capped at 120Hz, and audio, which is delivered by down-firing speakers and a subwoofer. Its worth noting that Panasonic has confirmed that last years Z80A will remain on sale in the UK for the majority of 2025 before being completely replaced by the Z80B.

Panasonic TV lineup 2025: The LED options

Panasonic W95B

Heading up the LED line-up is the W95B. It runs the same processor as the top-end OLEDs and uses the Fire TV operating system, but theres no premium audio system built in. The big upgrade in 2025 is a Mini LED backlight with 2.5x the number of dimming zones found on the W95A.

Theres also a new dynamic contrast adjustment system designed to ensure that those dimming zones are put to work as effectively as possible, along with all the gaming features found on the Z95B. Panasonic has also introduced a new 85in screen size in addition to 55in, 65in and 75in options.

Panasonic W85B

Mainland Europe will get the W93B, but in the UK, the next model down from the flagship W95B is the W85B. This uses a standard LED backlight with a quantum dot filter, is powered by the basic HCX processor and supports refresh rates of up to 120Hz. Available in 43in, 50in, 55in and 65in sizes, it represents the entry point for those wanting an optimal console gaming experience on a Panasonic LED TV.

Panasonic W80A

The W80A is the first of a handful of TVs that are being carried over from its 2024 range. It comes in the same sizes as the W85B, and also uses a quantum-dot enhanced LED panel, but doesnt support 120Hz frame rates or have an in-built subwoofer.

Panasonic W61A

While technically a new entry to the lineup for 2025, the W61A is simply last years W60A made more energy efficient. The quantum dot filter found on the W85B and W80A is dropped here, and Fire TV OS makes way for TiVo OS. Available screen sizes will be 43in, 50in, 55in and 65in.

Panasonic S50A and Panasonic S55A

These two TVs are Panasonics cheapest Fire TV options. The S55A comes in 32in and 40in screen sizes and supports FHD resolution, while the S50A is an HD TV available in 24in and 32in variants.

Panasonic S40A and Panasonic S45A

The S40A and S45A are the TiVo equivalent of the S50A and S55A. The respective models come in the same sizes and have the same resolution as their entry-level Fire TV counterparts.

Panasonic N30A

Finally, we have the non-smart N30A, another carryover from 2024. Described as the TV for people who just want to watch TV, its an HD telly available in 24in and 32in screen sizes.