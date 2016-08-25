Best TV 2021: The finest 4K HDR LCD, OLED and QLED televisions we’ve tested

Many of us spend a significant proportion of our downtime watching television, which makes choosing the best TV our budget allows for a crucial decision.

If you haven't upgraded your TV for a while, you’re likely to be pleasantly surprised, as television technology has come on leaps and bounds over recent years.

In addition to the outstanding picture quality you can expect from 4K HDR sets, the latest TVs all have built-in Wi-Fi and slick user interfaces that can negate the need for a Blu-ray player or set-up box.

Modern televisions bring Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and many more streaming services directly to your lounge and display your favourite shows and movies in glorious detail and vivid technicolour.

On this page, you’ll find our pick of the best TVs we’ve tested, along with links to each individual review for more in-depth analysis.

Before that, you’ll find our handy buying guide, which takes you through everything you need to know about finding the right TV for you, from which resolution to choose to the smart features you may want to look out for.

Best TV 2021: At a glance

How to buy the best TV for you

What TV resolution do I need?

High-definition TVs currently fall into three categories: Full HD/FHD, otherwise known as 1080p, which has 1,920 x 1,080 pixels on the screen; Ultra HD/UHD, more commonly referred to as 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels); and the highest of them all, 8K (7,680 x 4,320 pixels). These days, only the cheapest (and often the smallest) TVs utilise an FHD/1080p resolution. 4K is now the de facto standard for any self-respecting TV, offering four times the resolution of 1080p. Although 8K is gaining traction in the consumer market, it’s really not necessary to buy a TV with an 8K resolution just yet. They’re expensive for one, and there’s also barely any native 8K content out there. By and large, you’ll only be watching upscaled 4K content if you have an 8K TV in your living room.

What size TV should I buy?

The size of the TV you buy should be dictated not only by the size of your room but also by how far away you intend to sit from it. To get the full benefit from a 4K HDR set, you need to sit close enough for your eyes to appreciate the increased picture clarity that 4K brings over FHD. Buying a 4K TV that’s too small for your room may mean that it won’t look much better than a much cheaper 1080p TV.

This is all down to the resolving power of the human eye; our eyesight can only differentiate between lines and dots up to a fixed distance. So if you sit 25ft away from a 4K or 8K TV, those millions of extra pixels won’t make a difference. Think of it like a pointillism painting – from far enough away, you can no longer make out the individual dots on a Georges Seurat landscape.

If you want to find the perfect size of TV for your room, head on over to our detailed TV sizing guide.

How can I watch 4K content?

There are plenty of ways to watch 4K TV and movies these days. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus (to name just a few) are constantly adding 4K movies to their lineup, and all of the original shows released on these platforms are in 4K as well. Besides streaming, there’s a gigantic library of movies available on 4K Blu-ray discs, and games consoles have fully embraced 4K as the definitive standard too.

If you’re thinking about streaming 4K content via the internet, bear in mind that you’ll need a fast broadband internet connection. Netflix, for instance, can deliver 4K video at a maximum bit rate of 15.6Mbits/sec and frame rates up to 60fps. In comparison, 1080p Netflix content is currently delivered at a maximum of 5.8Mbits/sec. While most modern 4K TVs come with a built-in Netflix app, some streaming services don’t have the same level of support.

Are some TVs better for gaming?

When it comes to playing the latest AAA console and PC games in 4K and HDR, with the highest refresh rates possible, it pays to make the right choice. Ideally, you’re looking for a TV that has multiple HDMI 2.1 ports, supports ALLM (Auto Low-Latency Mode) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and has a 120Hz panel. If gaming is one of your top priorities, have a read of our primer on how to choose the best TV for gaming.

The best TVs to buy under £1,000

1. Hisense Roku TV (2021): The best cheap TV for 4K streaming

Price: From £299 (43in) | Buy now from Argos



To get the complete 4K streaming experience on a budget, we recommend picking up either the 43in or 50in version of the Hisense Roku TV. Running the fabulous Roku OS, this smart TV is your one-stop shop for on-demand content. All the big names are here, from Disney Plus and Now to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and you can of course access the free UK catch-up services as well. The Film & TV channel store on the Roku TV has 931 apps to choose from, making Roku the most comprehensive platform there is.

SDR 4K picture quality is excellent for the price, delivering 99% coverage of the Rec.709 colour space in the accurate Movie mode setting, and upscaling from FHD isn’t half-bad, either. Just don’t expect stunningly bright images and jaw-dropping, high-contrast High Dynamic Range playback. Yes, the HDR10 and HLG formats are supported, but this TV simply lacks the brightness and colour bit depth of more premium 4K HDR TVs. At this price, who can complain?

This is actually a refresh of the original Hisense Roku TV, though it isn’t much different to its predecessor; slimmed down bezels and an updated OS (which also rolled out to last-gen Roku TVs) are about the only things to mention. The price hasn’t gone up since last year, though, so that’s a plus.

Hisense Roku TV (2021) | Read our full review here Display type: VA-type LCD LED direct-lit HDR formats: HDR10, HLG Screen sizes: 43in, 50in (tested) 55in, 65in HDMI inputs: 3 x HDMI 2 Resolution: UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

Buy now from Argos

2. TCL 55RP620K: The best cheap 4K TV with Dolby Vision

Price: From £279 (43in) | Buy now from Currys



This affordable TV from TCL shares a number of characteristics with the Hisense above but has a few advantages over its similarly priced rival. It supports the Dolby Vision HDR format as well as HDR10 and HLG, has an invaluable extra HDMI port (there are four rather than three) and is also slightly brighter.

HDR image quality is respectable for a budget TV, with decent contrast and natural-looking colours, but its maximum brightness of 238cd/m² still leaves it a little dim to truly make the most of HDR content. SDR image quality is impressive, however, with colours displayed punchily and 1080p upscaling handled very well.

Roku's brilliant user interface shines as brightly here as it does with the Hisense, delivering an unmatched range of streaming services including Disney+, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to name just a few. The UI may look a little dated but everything is intuitively positioned, intelligible and the TCL's processor ensures navigation is snappy and responsive.

If you're on a limited budget and want a 4K TV that's wonderfully simple to use and offers good image quality, the TCL 55RP620K is a great pick.

TCL 55RP620K | Read our full review here Display type: VA-type LCD LED direct-lit HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Screen sizes: 43in, 50in, 55in (tested), 65in HDMI inputs: 4 x HDMI 2 Resolution: UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

Buy now from Currys

3. Samsung AU9000: The best 4K TV under £500

Price: £415 (43in) | Buy now from Amazon



The Samsung AU9000 proves that affordable 4K TVs don't have to look cheap and are capable of offering features on par with more expensive rivals. Its "AirSlim" design is attractive and practical too, with a narrow black chassis capable of slotting into living room spaces bulkier sets could only dream of.

Picture quality is impressive when viewing both SDR and HDR content, and HDR10+ performance is solid too, given the AU9000's price tag. Samsung's handy Game Bar provides key gaming information via an easily navigated interface, input lag is very low, while VRR support and an Auto Low Latency Mode also boost the AU9000's gaming credentials.

The aforementioned picture quality and gaming options are complemented wonderfully well by Samsung's Tizen operating system, which is intuitive and provides access to a comprehensive range of streaming services and apps. Peak brightness, viewing angles and sound quality could be better, but overall, the Samsung AU9000's package is unmatched for the money. If you're after a 4K TV and have a budget of £500, this is the set to buy.

Samsung AU9000 | Read our full review Display type: VA-type LCD LED HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ Screen sizes: 43in (tested), 50in, 55in, 65in, 75in HDMI inputs: 3 x HDMI 2.0 Resolution: UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

4. Hisense A9G (55A9G): Accurate pictures, great sound and packed with features

Price when reviewed: £1,799 | Now £999 from AO.com



Competitively priced and with strong performance in both the visual and audio departments, Hisense’s latest 4K OLED is well worth your consideration. It supports all four of the main HDR formats - HDR10, HDR10+ Dolby Vision IQ and HLG - and colour performance is impressive, with 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut and colours mapped accurately. HDR images look punchy, with deep inky blacks and bright whites, though for best results you’ll want to switch between the preset picture modes based on which HDR format you’re using. Screen uniformity is excellent, the LG Display panel offers wide viewing angles and picture performance while watching both SDR and lower resolution content is very good, too.

Audio is another of the A9G’s strong points. The TV features a speaker bar built into its base, which houses left and right channels, two upward-firing speakers and an in-built subwoofer at the rear. The resulting sound is clean and focused and the upward-firing speakers help deliver an immersive experience when enjoying Dolby Atmos content.

The Hisense A9G’s smart and streaming capabilities also tick most of the right boxes, though it does lack some popular streaming apps, namely Disney Plus, Now and Apple TV. It’s also not a great choice for next-gen gaming due to its lack of HDMI 2.1 ports (there's no 4K at 120Hz and VRR is 48-60Hz only) but if you’re not a hardcore gamer and can live without the aforementioned apps, the A9G is a top TV for the money.

Hisense A9G | Read our full review Display type: OLED HDR formats: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision Screen sizes: 55in (tested), 65in HDMI inputs: 4 x HDMI 2.0 Resolution: UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

Buy now from AO.com

The best TVs to buy over £1,000

5. LG C1 OLED: The best 4K OLED TV

Price: From £999 (48in) | Buy now from John Lewis



No matter what you want from your new TV, whether it be gaming prowess, class-leading 4K HDR picture quality, impressive audio, cutting-edge smarts or all of the above, the LG C1 will not disappoint. This mid-range 4K OLED is the follow-up to our favourite all-around TV of 2020, the LG CX, so expectations were high. We’re happy to say that the LG C1 met and then exceeded them. From the svelte design to the unparalleled HDR performance, this really is the TV to beat. It doesn’t come cheap, of course, but we were happily surprised to find that all the LG C1 models actually launched at a lower price than their 2020 LG CX equivalents.

Film and TV enthusiasts will relish the stunning dynamic range made possible by the OLED panel’s pixel-level control; deep inky blacks, detailed specular highlights and vibrant colours bring HDR movies and shows to vivid life like no other TV at this price can. The refined near-black gradation, colour accuracy and comprehensive colour coverage (it hits 99% of the DCI-P3 range) put the C1 right at the top of its class. Sadly, there’s no HDR10+ on board, though the HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support make up for it. As for upscaling, the LG’s new Alpha 9 Gen 4 processor can make 1080p Blu-rays look so good you’d think they were native 4K.

Gamers are well served here too, just as they were with the LG CX. There are four HDMI 2.1 ports, and every single one supports next-gen features such as Variable Refresh Rate (G-Sync and FreeSync), 4K at 120Hz and Auto Low-Latency Mode, ensuring that PC, Xbox Series X and PS5 owners can get the absolute maximum out of their prized consoles. And response times? With the LG C1 in Game Optimiser mode, we measured a ludicrously low input lag of just 6ms.

LG C1 OLED | Read our full review Display type: OLED HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision Screen sizes: 48in, 55in (tested), 65in, 77in, 83in HDMI inputs: 4 x HDMI 2.1 Resolution: UHD/4K (3,840 x 2,160)

6. Samsung QN90: The best Neo QLED TV we’ve tested

Price: From £1,099 | Buy now from Samsung



Part of Samsung’s Neo QLED range, the Samsung QN90 is an attractive TV that delivers excellent picture quality, decent audio and a smart platform featuring just about every streaming service under the sun.

Its use of Mini LED technology allows significantly more dimming zones to be incorporated in the panel than Samsung’s standard QLED sets, resulting in deeper colours, wider viewing angles and more precise local dimming. HDR picture quality is top-notch, with brightness peaking at 750cd/m² in Dynamic mode and colour accuracy while presenting SDR and HDR content proving perfectly respectable.

All of those qualities make the QN90 an appealing choice for general viewing but it’s also a television well-equipped for next-gen gaming. The HDMI 2.1 port means you can enjoy 4K at 120Hz along with Variable Refresh Rate, support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Auto Low Latency Mode. Additionally, Samsung’s new “Game Bar” can be used to display all relevant gaming-related information in one handy location.

It's worth pointing out that we reviewed the 50in model and that larger screen sizes come with a different stand and upgraded sound system in the form of Object Tracking Sound+.

Samsung QN90 | Read our full review Display type: VA-type LCD LED (Neo QLED) HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ Screen sizes: 50in (reviewed), 55in, 65in, 75in HDMI inputs: 3 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x HDMI 2.1 Resolution: UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

7. Philips OLED+ 935 55in (55OLED935/12): The complete audio and visual experience

Price: £1,799 | Buy now from Currys



The third collaboration between Philips and British audio brand Bowers & Wilkins, the OLED+ 935 is one of the most luxurious Philips 4K TVs on the market. As well as its four-sided Ambilight bias lighting system, the 935 has an integrated B&W speaker bar that puts its audio performance head and shoulders above any other TV we’ve tested. It won’t match a full surround-sound setup, admittedly, but the speaker bar can still fill a room with an impactful soundstage from its left, centre and right channels, negating the need for a separate soundbar.

On the image quality front, the 935 is unbeatable within its price range, delivering class-leading brightness and gamut coverage plus impeccable colour accuracy. The incredible contrast levels of OLED are on full display here, and every High Dynamic Range format is supported, from HDR10+ to Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log-Gamma. In a properly darkened room, few OLED TVs can perform better than the 935. Add in the customisable four-sided Ambilight, and it really is the complete cinematic experience.

There aren’t any HDMI 2.1 inputs on the 935, which means no VRR or 4K 120Hz frame rates for gaming on next-gen consoles – if that’s what you’re after, then the LG C1 OLED is clearly the better choice. The 935’s HDMI 2.0b ports do at least support ALLM (Auto Low-Latency Mode), however, so the TV’s low-latency Game Mode will kick into action automatically when compatible consoles are connected.

Philips OLED+ 935 | Read our full review Display type: OLED HDR formats: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision Screen sizes: 55in, 65in (tested) HDMI inputs: 4 x HDMI 2.0b Resolution: UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

Buy now from Currys

8. Philips 805 65in (65OLED805): OLED excellence at a competitive price

Price: £2,199 | Buy now from Amazon



The Philips 805 is arguably the best-value OLED TV on the market right now. Starting at only £1,149 for the 55in model and peaking at £2,199 for the 65in model we tested, it’s the most accessible of the entry-level OLEDs, undercutting rivals from Sony, LG and Panasonic. Like other OLEDs, the 805 offers great viewing angles, vibrant colours and an extremely high contrast ratio, but it also has the added benefit of Ambilight, Philips’ immersive integrated bias lighting system. Ambilight really adds to the viewer’s immersion, changing hues to match the onscreen action while also reducing eye fatigue when watching in a darkened room.

High Dynamic Range support is universal on the Philips 805, with coverage for HDR10, HDR10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma and Dolby Vision. The 805 makes the absolute most of its TV-led implementation of Dolby Vision, optimising tone mapping and colour mapping from scene to scene without exhibiting any black crush. And because it has the second-highest brightness of any OLED (behind only the Panasonic HZ2000, below), the 805 produces dazzlingly bright specular highlights.

It’s not as much of an all-rounder as the LG C1 listed above, however, since its refresh rate is capped at 60Hz and it doesn’t have any HDMI 2.1 inputs. That means no 4K 120Hz capabilities and no Variable Refresh Rate, two of the key next-gen gaming features that Xbox Series X and PS5 owners should be looking out for. But if you’re not a hardcore gamer and simply want class-leading 4K HDR picture performance, then the 805 is a reasonably priced way to get it.

Philips 805 | Read our full review Display type: OLED HDR formats: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision Screen sizes: 55in, 65in (tested) HDMI inputs: 4 x HDMI 2.0b Resolution: UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

9. Sony Bravia AG9 65in (KD-65AG9): Another OLED marvel from Sony

Price: £2,299 | Buy now from AO.com



The Sony Master Series AG9 was released way back in 2019 and boasts exceptional video-processing prowess, clean and sharp upscaling from sub-4K sources, and ultra-smooth colour gradation. It launched at a whopping £3,999 but is now available for around half that, though it's getting harder and harder to find owing to its age.

Thanks to Sony’s Acoustic Surface technology, the AG9 sounds fantastic, with the tech turning the entire screen into one giant speaker. The result is impressive clarity and forceful bass – you can even connect it directly to a home cinema amplifier and use the TV’s speaker as a dedicated centre speaker. Ingenious.

There aren’t a vast number of improvements over the original Sony AF9, but there’s enough here to make the AG9 a very worthy successor. While Dolby Vision HDR is still a tad darker than on rival OLED sets, it doesn’t stop the Sony Bravia AG9 from being one of the best TVs you can buy.

Sony Bravia AG9 | Read our full review Display type: OLED HDR formats: HDR 10, HLG, Dolby Vision Screen sizes: 55in, 65in (tested), 77in HDMI inputs: 4 x HDMI 2.0b Resolution: UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

Buy now from AO.com

What else do I need to know before I buy a TV?

What’s the difference between LCD and OLED TVs?

Flat-screen TVs use two types of panel technology: LCD and OLED. LCD used to be split into two further categories: those with LED backlight and those with cold cathode fluorescent lamp (CCFL) backlights. However, almost all LCD TVs now use LED backlights, which are less power-hungry and tend to produce a more vibrant, brighter picture.

With LED TVs, manufacturers improve the contrast ratio of their displays by using a dynamic backlight that dims the screen when displaying dark scenes. This produces a darker picture with more pronounced blacks, but a side effect is that highlights and details are lost. In other words, you can have bright whites and dark blacks, but not both together.

Awkwardly, LED TVs can be further separated into two categories: those that are edge-lit and those that are backlit. Edge-lit models have LEDs at the edge of the screen, while backlit sets have an array of LEDs spread behind the entire panel (also known as local dimming). Backlighting lets the TV control picture brightness with greater accuracy.

OLED TVs work differently. Despite sharing a similar name, OLED (or organic light-emitting diode) panels use an organic material that emits light when an electric current is passed through it. This means each pixel can generate its own light source, meaning it doesn’t need to use a bulky backlight to illuminate the screen.

This has several advantages, as it not only creates truly deep blacks, but they’re even more energy-efficient than LED TVs and have superior viewing angles. Even when sat at almost 90 degrees, there’s rarely any visible colour shift. Equally, OLED panels are thinner, lighter and more flexible than LCD displays, so they can be bent and curved more easily.

What kind of apps do smart TVs have?

Most new TVs are equipped for wired or wireless networking, so you can connect them to your home network and the wider internet. This lets you stream multimedia content from your home computer and access online smart TV portals.

The quality of these services varies greatly. Some companies have excellent smart hubs that let you access catch-up services such as Netflix, Disney Plus, BBC iPlayer, ITV Player, All 4, Amazon Prime Video, Now, social networking tools and on-demand movies, while others only offer iPlayer, Netflix and YouTube video streaming. Many TVs can also play videos, music and photos directly from a memory card, portable hard disk or USB flash drive. Our reviews tell you what each TV can do, and how well it works.

What’s the difference between Freeview Play, Freeview HD and Freesat HD?

Every new TV receives Freeview, but the majority now include Freeview HD tuners, too. This is the easiest way to watch HD broadcasts because you can use your existing digital aerial without having to buy any additional equipment.

Freesat HD is a non-subscription alternative to Freeview HD that’s transmitted by satellites rather than broadcasting towers. If you live in an area with poor broadcast reception and don’t want to pay for Sky TV, this is the best way to get television into your home. You can use an existing Sky satellite dish or pay to have one installed. You’ll also need to run a coaxial cable from the satellite to your television if no access point is available nearby.

Freesat offers the same free-to-air HD channels as Freeview, with the addition of NHK World, but some minor standard definition channels differ between each platform. Also bear in mind that certain TVs have dual tuners for both Freeview and Freesat installations. Be wary of TVs that just have a DVB-S2 satellite tuner. Technically, these can be manually tuned to receive Freesat channels, but you won’t get the EPG, so they’re practically useless in this country.

If you want to find out more about free-to-air TV, check out our article here: Freeview vs Freesat vs YouView.

Aside from clearer images, another benefit of digital TV is the electronic programme guide (EPG), which can show you what’s on now or later at a glance. All TVs display “now” and “next” information in a small pop-up window, but most models also have a more in-depth fullscreen mode that shows seven or more days of scheduling.

What ports and connections do I need?

You’re almost definitely going to have at least one other device you want to connect to your TV, so it’s important to choose a model with an appropriate number of inputs for them. Most modern devices, including games consoles, Blu-ray players and digital set-top boxes, use HDMI connections, so these should be your top priority. We suggest a minimum of four HDMI inputs, which should cover all the basics and still leave a spare port in case you want to connect a camcorder or digital camera. Look out for an HDMI input with an Audio Return Channel (ARC). This lets you send sound from the TV back down the HDMI cable to a connected amp, so you can get better sound for TV programmes without introducing more cabling.

For future-proofing, it’s well worth avoiding a 4K TV unless it has HDMI 2. And, with the dawn of next-gen gaming consoles, HDMI 2.1 is preferable if you’re after the latest gaming features. The reason for this is simple: HDMI 1.4 only supports frame rates up to 30fps. HDMI 2 adds support for frame rates up to 60fps and also greatly increases the maximum audio throughput. The advent of HDMI 2.1 means that TVs housing those ports can deliver 4K resolution at a refresh rate of 120Hz.

SCART sockets have almost been completely replaced in favour of HDMI, but older devices, such as some games consoles and VCRs, still need them. You’re unlikely to find an S-Video port on a modern TV, so you may have to connect some older devices through the composite or component interface and put up with the inferior image quality.

USB ports are fairly common on modern TVs. If you have a spare external flash drive, these can be used to record programmes, eliminating the need for a dedicated set-top box. You’ll need to format it for your particular TV, though. Alternatively, you can use them to play your own media files from your PC. Some TVs support a wider range of file formats than others, but our reviews tell you which formats each TV supports. If you want to browse the web, USB ports are also useful for connecting a keyboard and mouse.

What is UHD Premium?

Essentially a certification badge, the UHD Premium specification has been agreed by TV heavyweights Samsung, LG, Panasonic and Sony, industry leaders Dolby and Technicolor, and various huge film studios such as Disney, Universal and Warner Bros. Contributors to the specification include TP Vision (Philips), Nvidia, Intel, Hisense, Amazon and Toshiba. The list is a “who’s who” of audiovisual industry players, making UHD Premium a badge you should be able to rely on.

A set of big players is all well and good, but what does UHD Premium actually mean for the TV you buy? The required specifications for consumer televisions are actually fairly simple: