Ward off a blue Christmas with this DAZZLING SAD Lamp deal

The Lumie Vitamin L is an energy-efficient SAD lamp known for emitting a softer light than other models, which is appealing to many users. To get the best results, you’ll need to use the lamp daily for 20-30 minutes from a 20cm distance. For similar mood-lifting results, you can use the lamp for longer periods of time at arm’s length while working at a computer.

Its versatile stand allows users to position the lamp in a portrait or landscape orientation, and its generous size offers a large surface area that produces light akin to natural sunlight. Some users may prefer a lamp that allows you to adjust the brightness, but most users will be happy with the soft levels of light produced by the Lumie Vitamin L.