Ward off a blue Christmas with this DAZZLING SAD Lamp deal
Winter blues got you down? Lift your spirits with this Christmas deal on the Lumie Vitamin L
This Christmas you can save cash on the best value SAD lamp, the Lumie Vitamin L. Featured in the top spot on our Best SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) lamp roundup, the Lumie Vitamin L is now available for just £72. Down from its usual price of £90, that’s an significant £18 saving.
Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that typically occurs during winter due to reduced sunlight exposure. This lack of light can cause low mood, lack of energy, oversleeping, overeating, and difficulty concentrating. It is thought that light therapy treatments on dark mornings and early evenings can help alleviate SAD symptoms by boosting serotonin and resetting the body’s internal clock.
The Lumie Vitamin L is an energy-efficient SAD lamp known for emitting a softer light than other models, which is appealing to many users. To get the best results, you’ll need to use the lamp daily for 20-30 minutes from a 20cm distance. For similar mood-lifting results, you can use the lamp for longer periods of time at arm’s length while working at a computer.
Its versatile stand allows users to position the lamp in a portrait or landscape orientation, and its generous size offers a large surface area that produces light akin to natural sunlight. Some users may prefer a lamp that allows you to adjust the brightness, but most users will be happy with the soft levels of light produced by the Lumie Vitamin L.
Its affordability makes it a compelling choice for first-time SAD lamp buyers, especially now that it’s available for just £72 in the Christmas sale. Jump on these savings quickly though, as they won’t last forever.