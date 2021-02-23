Logitech MX Anywhere 3 review: The best mouse for working anywhere

If versatility is your prime requirement then the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 has a lot to recommend it. To start with, it can connect wirelessly via either Bluetooth or 2.4GHz radio, making it ideal for use with tablets or devices where USB ports are at a premium, or hook up via USB-C cable if you want to go old school.

You can link it to three separate devices and switch between them using a button on the underside. Even more clever is Logitech’s Flow feature that lets you move your cursor, and copy and paste content, from one device to another – as long as those devices are running Windows or MacOS and have the Logitech Options software installed. The maximum 4,000dpi sensitivity can’t match the best gaming mice but it’s more than adequate for most productivity use.

And although it’s on the small side, the MX Anywhere 3 doesn’t skimp on physical features. The metal scroll wheel is a very nice touch and can be switched from a ratchet to free-wheeling action by tapping the button just behind it. By default, a press of the side buttons makes the scroll wheel pan content left or right rather than up and down, and Logitech’s Options software gives access to a host of user configurations.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 review: What does it do well?

The Anywhere 3 packs a lot of features into a light, compact and not overly expensive package. The design is conservative but in a good way and very thoughtful: I particularly like the fluted effect on both lower sides, which make gripping the Anywhere 3 a more pleasant experience than if the sides were flat.

The metal scroll wheel is a real bonus. Logitech boasts that the optical sensor will work on any surface and I have to agree. The Anywhere 3 functioned perfectly on a glass table and a desk with a highly reflective white top. If you are out and about and don’t want to carry a mouse mat, this level of surface tolerance is very handy.

Battery life is great, too: Logitech reckons a full charge of the integrated 500mAh Li-Ion battery is good for 70 days and that you can get three hours of use from a one-minute quick charge.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 review: What could be improved?

It’s the usual problem with smaller mice: the shape just doesn’t fill your hand as fully as a larger device. The bigger your hands, the more you’ll notice the lack of substance. This won’t be a problem for many users but, if you plan on using your mouse continually over a long period of time, then the Anywhere 3’s big brother, the MX Master 3 may be a better fit, quite literally.

After two hours editing spreadsheets with the Logitech, my right hand started to feel a bit jittery, something that stopped when I switched to a larger mouse. To be fair, this is the inevitable side effect of a compact design and the Anywhere 3 is still the most comfortable compact mouse I’ve ever used.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 review: Should you buy one?

If you want a mouse to use on the go that still provides a satisfying experience when you’re back at your desk then go out and buy a Logitech MX Anywhere3 today.

The option to choose between 2.4Ghz wireless and Bluetooth and to pair it with up to three devices makes for a highly versatile accessory, while the compact size and lack of weight make it easy to throw it in your backpack with your laptop or tablet. Logitech’s reputation for build quality is well deserved, too. I’ve been using its mice for over a decade and a half and, while I’ve lost a few, and on one memorable occasion the dog chewed another to pieces, I’ve never had one fail on me.