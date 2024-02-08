HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress review: Firm support that adapts to you

That said, at least the HiGrid Premium Hybrid maintains its firmness consistently right across its surface – from side to side, without a hint of lumpiness or the loss of edge support – and offers superb motion isolation. All of this helps to avoid having your sleep disturbed should you share your bed with someone larger or more restless than you.

HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress review: Price and competition

The HiGrid Premium Hybrid starts at £899 for a single mattress at full retail price, rising to £1,199 for a double, £1,399 for a king size and £1,599 for a super king. While that’s a chunky price tag – the latest Japanese-patented sleep technology doesn’t come cheap, after all – it’s still less expensive than many other “premium” or “pro” hybrid mattresses.

Eve’s Premium Hybrid mattress, for instance, costs £1,449 for a king size, while the eight-layer, 28cm-deep Simba Hybrid Pro costs £1,749. Then there’s Simba’s new Hybrid Ultra, which commands a whopping £4,009 RRP.

However, the Simba Hybrid Original mattress may be a fairer like-for-like comparison with the HiGrid Premium Hybrid, given that it’s 25cm deep and has six layers, including an open-cell “Simbatex” layer that at least sounds similar to HiGrid’s SmartGrid layer. The RRP for Simba Hybrid Original is £1,259 for a king size.

All in all, HiGrid has priced its new upstart quite fairly when compared to other premium hybrid mattresses harnessing innovative sleep technology, such as flexible polymers and open cell layers. What’s more, the Premium Hybrid is so robust that it should prove to be an excellent long-term investment.