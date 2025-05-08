The best mattress toppers, tried, tested and reviewed in 2025

Transform your old, lumpy or hard mattress with our tried-and-tested rundown of the best mattress toppers you can buy

I had bed bugs twice in six months – this is what I learned

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

The best mattress toppers add a layer of comfort between you and your mattress, giving a firm or lumpy bed a new lease of life. If your mattress is starting to show its age, dipping in the middle or is simply not comfortable, a mattress topper might be the ideal solution.

Whats more, mattress toppers are (in most cases, at least) much cheaper than buying a brand new mattress. Its still an investment though, and with plenty of types to choose from from wool and synthetic microfibre to memory foam its not a straightforward buying decision.

Best mattress topper: At a glance

Here at Expert Reviews, weve reviewed more than 20 mattress toppers to bring you an informed list of recommendations and buying advice backed up by expert testing. Below youll find a roundup of our favourite toppers, before a buying guide outlining the key factors you should consider before buying a mattress topper.

The best mattress toppers you can buy in 2025

1. Best overall: Marks & Spencer Comfortably Cool Mattress Topper

Price when reviewed: From £69 (single) | Check price at Marks & Spencer

Great for& overall comfort and price

overall comfort and price Not so great for& cooling you down (ironically)

Marks & Spencer’ Comfortably Cool Mattress Topper is a masterclass in delivering value for money. Its plush texture will definitely enhance an uncomfortable mattress and at a low price that already gives it an edge over almost every other option on this list.

Full disclosure: the name is a misnomer. But don’t let that bother you – although the Comfortably Cool isn’t notably better at keeping you cool than any other mattress topper it is about the most comfortable model I’ve tested. This topper is soft, comfortable and light; an accompaniment you can trust to ensure your bed is perfectly plush.

Whats more, despite its puffy size, it wraps neatly into a Marks & Spencers carry bag thats easy and light enough to cart around to where you need it. It’s not the most luxurious topper, but its certainly the most hard-working for its price point and a good all-year design thats a credit to the brand.

Read our full Marks & Spencer Comfortably Cool Mattress Topper review

Key features Filling: Polyester; Machine washable? Spot clean only; Thickness: 3-4cm; Sizes: Single through to Super King; Warranty: 35 days return period

2. Best budget mattress topper: Silentnight Airmax Mattress Topper

Price when reviewed: From £39 (single) | Check price at Amazon

Great for… adding an extra layer of comfort to an already-good mattress

adding an extra layer of comfort to an already-good mattress Not so great for… upgrading a lumpy or sagging mattress

If you want to soften a hard mattress and make your bed more comfortable without breaking the bank, the Silentnight AirMax Mattress Topper is just the ticket. Its dual-layer design sees a healthy helping of polyester filling sandwiched between two individual microfibre toppers, with an overall thickness of 50mm.

In our testing, we found that the Airmax provided a nice amount of cushioning. If youre concerned that 5cm is not enough depth though, you may consider Silentnights 8cm equivalent. The mesh walling along the sides of the mattress topper promotes air flow and helps hot sleepers to stay comfortable. The only caveat wed add is that, if youre looking for a topper that adds more support, you might be better off opting for something with a bit more substance, such as memory foam topper.

As well as being a delight to sleep on, the AirMax is machine washable at 40ÚC, easy to fit thanks to the elasticated straps on its four corners and can be used with an electric blanket without adversely affecting your comfort. With a super king available for under £70, the AirMax offers unbeatable value for money.

Real our full Silentnight Airmax mattress topper review

Key features Filling: Polyester; Thickness: 5cm; Machine washable? Yes; Sizes: Single through to super king; Warranty: 2 years

Silentnight Airflow Single Mattress Topper – Mattress Enhancer Pad with 5cm Thick Cushioning, Airflow Technology to Reinvent Your Mattress and Elasticated Straps – Single – 190 x 90 cm £27.99 Check price

3. Best firm mattress topper: Piglet in Bed Merino Wool Mattress Topper

Price when reviewed: From £199 (double) | Check price at Piglet in Bed

Great for& a thinner design with more support

a thinner design with more support Not so great for& a sinkable plush feel

This Piglet in Bed mattress topper uses merino wool to impressive effect. Merino wool is both breathable and insulating, making it a reliable choice for moderating your temperature during hot and cold nights, and I found that the Piglet in Bed topper did exactly that – more so, in fact, than other toppers I’d tested that claimed to be designed specifically for temperature regulation.

The main draw, however, is this topper’s firmness. If you prefer to feel like you’re sleeping on top of your mattress, rather than sinking into it, the Piglet in Bed fits the bill – it won’t completely transform a saggy mattress, but it is definitely firmer than others I’ve tested.

It didnt move around during testing either, thanks to elasticated straps keeping the topper in place easily: good news if youre a restless sleeper. Side sleepers may prefer a thicker mattress topper, but Id argue its a good choice for back sleepers who are looking for a topper they wont necessarily sink into. It’s certainly not cheap, but it’s well worth the outlay.

Read our full Piglet in Bed Merino Wool mattress topper review

Key features Filling: Merino wool; Machine washable? No recommended to air dry; Thickness: 2-3cm; Sizes: Double through to Super king; Warranty: 90 days return period

4. Best luxury topper: Scooms Hungarian Goose Feather & Down Mattress Topper

Price when reviewed: From £195 (single) | Check price at Scooms

Great for& a quality, high-end option

a quality, high-end option Not so great for& those on a budget, or vegans

Sound the klaxon, weve found a premium topper that ticks pretty much every box. Scooms Hungarian Goose Feather & Down Mattress Topper is one of the most luxurious designs weve found. Yes, it comes at a cost, but sometimes you get what you pay for. Deep enough to make a difference to even the most lumpy, bumpy mattress, its ideal for side and back sleepers alike.

It’s made from natural materials and is neither too firm nor too soft; the oodles of feather filling create a cushioned effect that keeps you cosy on the coldest of nights. Want a five-star hotel stay feel? Then this is your topper.

Read our full Scooms Hungarian Goose Down Mattress Topper review

Key features Filling: Hungarian goose down and feather; Machine washable: Spot clean only; Thickness: 7cm; Sizes: Single through to Super king; Warranty: 60 night trial period

5. Best washable mattress topper: John Lewis Soft Touch Mattress Topper

Price when reviewed: From £85 (single) | Check price at John Lewis

Great for& side sleepers who find their mattress to hard for comfort

side sleepers who find their mattress to hard for comfort Not so great for… helping you stay cool on warmer nights

Heres another thick topper that offers the kind of comfort you get in five-star hotels, yet wont break the bank and isnt prone to sagging. We also liked that we could throw it into the washing machine at 60ÚC (and even the tumble dryer on low heat), multiple times, and it came out as good as new.

Although its made from 100% polyester, John Lewis’s topper is actually made up of two layers. We found the top layer lovely and soft, while the core layer provides a good level of support. So theres no need to worry about the kind of sponginess that can leave you feeling suffocated and we found its particularly good if youre prone to aches and pains. The elastic straps keep it secure on the bed and its nice and warm (a good job, as you cant use an electric blanket with it), which can be considered a downside if you get clammy at night.

Key features Filling: 100% polyester; Thickness: 6cm; Machine washable? Yes; Sizes: Single, double; Warranty: 2 years

6. Best memory foam topper: Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Mattress Topper

Price when reviewed: From £100 (single) | Check price at Panda

Great for… adding a cool supportive layer to a pocket-sprung mattress

adding a cool supportive layer to a pocket-sprung mattress Not so great for… adding immediate softness to a hard mattress

Panda’s memory foam topper is shockingly good value. At £100 for a single and £160 for a king size, this 50mm thick topper made from what Panda calls “temperature-regulating hydro foam” is cooler and a touch firmer than cheaper rivals we’ve tested.

We found that the Panda topper added a healthy dose of comfort without compromising on support in any meaningful way. It comes with a washable hypoallergenic bamboo cover and has handy elastic straps and an anti-slip layer to ensure the topper stays securely in place.

It’s worth noting that, like most foam toppers, the Panda topper can soften up as it gets warmer, so don’t expect it to cure a dip in your mattress. If you buy from Panda (including via Amazon) the topper comes with a 30-night money-back guarantee and the company will come and collect it for free if you don’t like it.

Read our full Panda mattress topper review

Key features Filling: Memory foam with polyester cover; Machine washable? Cover only; Thickness: 5cm; Sizes: Single through to super king; Warranty: Ten-year guarantee

7. Best wool mattress topper: The Wool Room Deluxe Wool Topper

Price when reviewed: From £170 (single) | Check price at The Wool Room

Great for… anyone who gets too hot at night or wakes up sneezing

anyone who gets too hot at night or wakes up sneezing Not so great for… adding firm support to soothe a bad back

A great one for sufferers of allergies, asthma or eczema, this 30mm-deep all-natural topper is resistant to house dust mites and fungus and even carries the Allergy UKs Seal of Approval no mean feat.

We found the topper to be noticeably cool, and very effective at regulating your temperature at night. This makes it a godsend for women of a certain age or anyone whos prone to getting hot and sweaty when they enter the land of nod.

As for comfort levels, the 100% top-notch British wool means it feels sumptuous without being overly soft, and we liked the wide elastic straps that fit snugly onto our mattress. It washes in the machine like a dream and travels well too, fitting in a small bag, which means you can take it on holiday if you wish. The Wool Room makes a great selection of pillows and duvets too.

Key features – Thickness: 3-4cm; Filling: 100% platinum-certified, washable British wool; Machine washable? Yes; Sizes: Available in single through to super king (plus bespoke sizes upon request); Warranty: 1 year

8. Best mattress topper for motion isolation: Simba Hybrid Essentials Topper

Price when reviewed: From £249 (single) | Check price at Simba

Great for… couples who need to improve the motion isolation of their mattress

couples who need to improve the motion isolation of their mattress Not so great for… a budget choice for the spare room

We hailed the Simba Hybrid Topper in our review for its unusual combination of springs and foam for adding comfort and motion isolation to our pocket sprung mattress. The quality of this topper is excellent: As with the Hybrid, the Hybrid Essentials is cooling and gloriously comfortable, especially for side sleepers who share a bed with a partner. It allows your hips and shoulders to sink just enough to align your spine and relieve pressure as you sleep, making it the ideal addition to a firm mattress, and it dramatically cuts any disturbance when your partner shifts position.

The Essentials has slightly fewer springs than the Hybrid (1,500 versus 2,500), but still feels very supportive and durable, and much more substantial than some of the duvet-style toppers we tried. It would even make a decent guest mattress if youre short of space, because it rolls up for easy storage.

But as much as we liked the Hybrid Essentials, we still find it very expensive. At £349 for a king size, it’s substantially more pricey than our favourite toppers from Panda and Silentnight. You do, however, get a 200-night free trial.

Key features Filling: Memory foam and springs; Thickness: 7cm; Machine washable? Cover only; Sizes: Single through to super king (includes a small double option); Warranty: 10-year warranty

9. Best mattress topper with a choice of firmness: Dormeo Octasmart Essentials

Price when reviewed: From £129 (single) l Check price at Dormeo

Great for… anyone who’s not sure how firm they want their topper to be

anyone who’s not sure how firm they want their topper to be Not so great for… fidgety sleepers who need their topper to stay put

The first of two Dormeo Octasmart toppers in our top nine is the Essentials, a relatively affordable option that comes with a 60-night trial period, eight-year guarantee, free delivery and a choice of firmness: firm (with an Aerocell foam filling) or “plush” (with memory foam).

We found the hypoallergenic Dormeo Octasmart Essentials to be a comfortable, breathable topper that’s well worth its price. The firm side is particularly good for adding a level of support that can help soothe aches and pains. We would have liked some corner straps to keep it secured to our mattress, and it isnt machine washable, either. But at this price point, it’s a smart choice.

Key features Filling: Memory foam (Plush) or Aerocell foam (Firm); Machine washable? No; Thickness: 5cm; Sizes: Single through to super king; Warranty: Eight-year guarantee, 60-night trial

10. Best silk mattress topper: Soak & Sleep Soft as Down Silk Topper

Price when reviewed: From £130 (single) | Check price at Soak & Sleep

Great for… those with allergies and a tendency to sweat at night

those with allergies and a tendency to sweat at night Not so great for… adding sumptuous support to a flagging mattress

Silk can help to regulate body temperature, so its a better cooling option than memory foam for those who get too hot during the night. We like the fact that this topper also has an added bottom chamber thats filled with a generous layer of gently supportive microfibre. This makes it much more comfy than many of the thinner pure silk toppers available. The elastic straps keep it firmly in place, too.

You are much less likely to perspire when sleeping on silk, so the silk filling remains free from dust mites. This is great for allergy sufferers, who will also be pleased to learn that silk is naturally hypoallergenic.

Key features Filling: Microfibre and silk with cotton casing; Thickness: 7cm thick; Sizes: Single through to super king; Machine washable? No, professional clean only; Warranty: 365-day return period

11. Best foam topper for keeping cool: REM-Fit Halo

Price when reviewed: From £149 (single) | Check price at REM-Fit

Expert Reviews logo recommended

Great for& keeping sleepers cool, staying in place on a mattress

keeping sleepers cool, staying in place on a mattress Not so great for& lightweight side sleepers

Although on paper, memory foam is much more prone to absorbing heat than natural materials, the REM-Fit Halo does a remarkably job of keeping you cool. The visco memory foam has an open cell construction to keep air flowing and prevent heat from being trapped. The washable top cover is also breathable and a mesh border around the side helps to disperse heat further.

The topper provides some nice contouring around pressure points for side sleepers. However, we found it firmer than some other foam toppers weve tested, so it might not be the best for lightweight side sleepers. Motion isolation is excellent and the elastic straps keep the topper firmly in place, however much you move about as you sleep.

Theres also a 30-night trial and ten-year full replacement guarantee for added security, but this is still not one of the cheapest toppers out there. That said, if you want a memory foam topper that will keep you cooler than most of its rivals, it could be worth the investment.

Read our full length REM-Fit Halo Mattress Topper review

Key features Filling: Memory foam; Machine washable? Cover only; Thickness: 4cm; Sizes: Single through to super king, plus EU sizes; Warranty: Ten-year guarantee

How to choose the best mattress topper for you

What can a mattress topper do for me?

A mattress topper is an affordable fix for a less than perfect mattress. For example if your new mattress feels too firm, a topper can add a layer of softness while your main mattress takes its time softening and adapting to your body.

If your mattress is getting a bit old and worn, or it just feels too firm, a topper can provide a comfort layer to extend its life. A topper is also a good way of protecting a new mattress from wear and tear, though we also recommend buying a mattress protector.

However, a mattress topper isnt a fix-all solution. If a mattress is on its last legs and is starting to sag, the topper will sag, too. If your mattress is too soft for your liking, the right topper can add a certain degree of support but it won’t make your bed feel firm, because the essential foundation the mattress is soft. Plonking an extra layer of material on top will only make the whole thing feel softer.

What fillings should I look for in a mattress topper?

The filling a mattress topper contains is the key to how soft, supportive, breathable and durable it feels. Here are a few of the most popular mattress topper fillings:

Memory foam: Memory foam toppers mould to the body and provide pressure relief, making them great for side sleepers or people who suffer from joint pain. Foam also helps to reduce motion transfer, which is ideal if youre ever kept awake at night by your partners tossing and turning. The main downside of foam is that it retains heat, so isn’t the coolest material to sleep on in summer.

Wool: Wool is renowned for being hypoallergenic and antibacterial. Its insulating properties make it warm in the winter, but its breathable properties help ensure you wont overheat in the summer. Wool toppers can be expensive, though, and tricky to clean.

Down: Down feather fillings, often from duck or goose, are a luxuriously soft and plush option. However, like wool, down can be expensive and is not vegan-friendly.

Silk: Another luxury option, silk is super smooth, soft and hypoallergenic. Its a delicate material though, so it will require care when it comes to washing.

Synthetic: For the most part, synthetic is a popular budget option: microfibre and hollowfibre toppers can be a comfortable, affordable and vegan-friendly alternative to wool and down. Theyre also relatively easy to wash and dry.

What else should I consider?

A mattress topper should fit your bed, so make sure you buy the right size. Also take the depth of the topper into consideration: this can vary between around 20mm and 70mm. Thicker toppers, as well as being more expensive, offer more padding so will often feel more luxurious.

We’re big fans of corner straps on mattress toppers. These straps secure the topper to your mattress and prevent it sliding around while you sleep.

Whether youre using a mattress protector or not, you may need to clean your topper from time to time. Most of the toppers in our roundup come with machine washable covers, while some of the thinner, non-foam toppers can be put straight in the washing machine. In any case, check the manufacturers specifications for washing instructions.

Finally, some mattress toppers (usually the ones from bed-in-a-box brands such as Emma) come with trial periods that will allow you to try out the topper in the comfort of your own home, with the option of returning it for a refund if youre not happy.