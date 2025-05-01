Piglet in Bed Merino Wool Mattress Topper review: A naturally firm mattress topper

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

1 / 16

Our rating Reviewed price £209 (king size)

Pros Good for back sleepers

Good for back sleepers Natural materials

Natural materials Easy to store Cons Not suitable for machine washing

Not suitable for machine washing Some might prefer a softer comfort layer

If I hadn’t tested mattress toppers before, I think I’d likely always choose a wool design, like this Piglet in Bed Merino Wool one, because, let’s face it, knowing that they’re hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites is a big draw. However, because I have tested a fair few mattress toppers in my time, I know from experience that wool toppers are often not as thick as feather or down ones, which means they don’t always suit my side sleeping style.

Although this was to be the case with the Piglet in Bed Merino Wool Mattress Topper, there are plenty of benefits to it which make it a good choice for many. In particular, those who prefer to feel as though they’re sleeping on top of the mattress rather than sinking into it will appreciate the Piglet in Bed.

Coming in at £209 for a king size, it may not be one of the cheapest designs on the market, but it’s also not the most expensive either (the Simba Hybrid Mattress Topper beats it at £350). It’s also the only mattress topper that on-trend bedding company Piglet in Bed sells, made with natural materials and “ethically sourced merino wool”. Read on to find out whether I thought this stylishly packaged topper is worth the hype.

What do you get for the money?

Mattress toppers can be relatively expensive, so before you part with your pennies you want to be sure you’re picking the right one. Those looking for a firmer sleep surface may like Piglet in Bed’s Merino Wool topper. More on this later.

Arguably on par with The Wool Room’s Deluxe Wool Topper in terms of material (you can find this our best mattress topper round-up), the Merino Wool Topper is a good £70 cheaper. Piglet in Bed offers a 90-day return policy, but only for unused toppers, so it’s not like the sleep trials offered by other brands.

10 / 16

So what of my first impressions? I loved the packaging – the topper comes in a smart cream fabric bag, complete with grey straps, that I’d happily reuse. Packed away it’s an easy-to-store size, making the topper a good choice for occasional rather than permanent use.

Onto the topper itself: it strikes a good balance between firm and plush, with white elasticated straps to help keep it in place. And although the straps aren’t as wide as on some other toppers, they did their job well and I didn’t notice the mattress moving at all. The stitching on the topper also serves to keep the filling well balanced, with no lumps and bumps appearing after repeated use.

What does it do well?

Now this was a tricky one for me as thinner, firmer mattress toppers never do well for my bad back, nor do they necessarily suit side sleeping. However, in the case of the Merino Wool mattress topper, it didn’t cause as many morning niggles as some have in the past. When I say thinner, it’s still decent for a wool design, with 400g a square metre of wool, making it equal to a medium size duvet.

As soon as I laid on it, I could feel the difference in my normally very ‘sinkable’ mattress, which instantly felt firmer. So if you’re not necessarily looking for a soft comfort layer but something a bit firmer, or you’re a back sleeper who can’t get on with a topper that envelopes you, then this could be a good match.

9 / 16

What did surprise me was that, during warmer nights, this topper kept me feeling cool – much more so than other toppers that claim to offer “cooling” properties. That’s no mean feat considering I’m a hot sleeper. Perhaps it shouldn’t have been such a surprise though, as wool is a famously effective insulator.

What could be improved?

There’s not a lot that could improve this topper. As I said, I don’t think it’s a design that’s for someone who likes a squidgy base on which to sleep, but it’s perfect for those who prefer a more supportive sleep surface. Could the price be brought down? Possibly. But on the whole I’d say it’s in line with others on the market right now.

2 / 16

One thing I will mention here is that the Merino Wool topper is not suitable for machine washing. The brand recommends airing it in the sun on a washing line at least four times a year, which might be a faff for some – especially those without garden access. Of course, none of this is a fault with the topper itself, but it’s worth mentioning.

Should you buy the Piglet in Bed Merino Wool Mattress Topper?

As mattress toppers go, there are some very popular brands out there. Although Piglet in Bed may be lesser known to some, it shouldn’t be underestimated as a good contender. I’ve given it four stars because it does everything it claims and the quality is good – plus if you’re a sucker for well-designed packaging, as I am, then you won’t be disappointed. In fact, if I could, I’d give it extra bonus points just for the fabric bag alone.

Although it wasn’t the right mattress topper for me as a side sleeper who would have preferred a softer feel, I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it to anyone wanting to invest in a firm mattress topper.