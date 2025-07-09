Save on mattresses, pillows and more in Simba’s Prime Day sale

I had bed bugs twice in six months – this is what I learned

During Prime Day, it’s not unusual to find all manner of things discounted on Amazon – from TVs, laptops, smartphones and coffee machines to AA batteries, dishwasher tablets and cat treats.

That said, the best mattress deals can usually be found directly via the brand’s online store, especially where bed-in-a-box brands have traditionally been concerned. However, more recently, I’ve seen online sales from the likes of Emma and Simba crop up much less frequently. That makes sales like this a bit more notable.

Did You Know Amazon Prime Day savings are open to Prime subscribers only. The good news is that you can sign up to a 30-day free trial if you don’t want to commit to the monthly cost. Sign up to a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime here

In this year’s Prime Day sale, bed-in-a-box brand Simba is offering discounts exclusively via its Amazon store, on a whole range of products from hybrid mattresses to bedding and even its new range of Ylur slippers.

For instance, one of our favourite Simba mattresses – the Hybrid Pro – is now £949 in a king size. As well as two layers of pocket springs and a full-size spring foundation, the Hybrid Pro has an upper wool layer for cooling comfort and will normally cost you around £1,249 (although the full price Simba quotes right now is £1,299).

Unfortunately, the deals aren’t all-encompassing across Simba’s range; the brand’s premium Earth range (of which we recently reviewed the Earth Source and Apex) cannot be found on Simba’s Amazon store. However, there are more savings to be had on Simba bedding on Amazon:

For comparison, I should probably say a few words on the deals that are being offered on Simba’s site. Though you won’t find any money-off discounts here, Simba is throwing in some freebies with mattress orders. For instance, while a king size Hybrid Pro will currently cost you £1,299, you’ll get two free Hybrid Pillows and a mattress protector (which, according to Simba, are worth £367 together).

If you’re hungry for more deals, be sure to check out our main Prime Day deals hub, which we’ll be keeping updated with all the best deals as and when we find them. Remember, Prime Day ends after 11 July, so you’ve not got long before these deals have expired.