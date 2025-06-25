Eve Wunderflip Hybrid review: A bargain two-sided mattress

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

1 / 18

Our rating Reviewed price £419 (King size)

Pros Flippable design means you can pick your preferred firmness

Flippable design means you can pick your preferred firmness Easily attachable comfort layer

Easily attachable comfort layer Great for side sleepers Cons Neither side firm enough for stomach sleepers

Neither side firm enough for stomach sleepers “Softer” side will feel much too soft for some

The Eve Wunderflip Hybrid mattress is the entry-level model in the brand’s Wunderflip range. These mattresses feature “firmer” and “softer” sides, giving you more options for your sleep. But is this a clever idea or just a marketing gimmick? To find out, I spent a month sleeping on the mattress, trying out both sides.

Like many of the best mattresses on the market, the Eve Wunderflip is a hybrid. The brand does manufacture all foam mattresses, including a foam Wunderflip. But for maximum stability and a longer lifespan, a hybrid mattress is often the optimum choice. Is the Eve Wunderflip one of the best you can buy? Let’s find out more…

What you need to know

As I mentioned above, the Eve Wunderflip Hybrid is the entry level model in the Wunderflip range, starting at £299 for a single (more on pricing below). We’ve also reviewed the Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid and, at the top of the pricing scale, you’ll also find the Wunderflip Ultimate Hybrid.

The mattress is delivered to your door in a plastic bag – there’s no cardboard box in sight. Eve mattresses are delivered via Bensons for Beds, and you’ll get a delivery window at checkout, along with a phone call when the drivers are around 30-60 minutes away. There’s also the option to have your old mattress taken away for an extra £50. This is a vacuum-packed mattress and, while some can take a while to fully expand, I found that it sprung up fairly quickly after cutting the packaging open. By the way, all the packaging is recyclable. Our reviewer of the Premium Hybrid model noted that their mattress took nearly a week to fully expand, but my mattress was far more well behaved and was fine to sleep on after 12 hours (though it did inflate a tiny bit more over the next couple of days). There was a little off gassing over the first day, but nothing that opening a window couldn’t fix.

12 / 18

Like the best hybrid mattresses, the 27cm deep Eve Wunderflip Hybrid is made from a combination of foams and coils but, because of its flippable design, it’s quite different underneath to a traditional hybrid. The mattress combines pocket springs with layers of foam and has a zipped comfort layer that you attach to your preferred sleeping side. This comfort layer is more like a mini mattress topper, made with 40mm of pressure-relieving quilted memory foam. You unzip this and attach it to your preferred side, which Eve has helpfully attached a ‘firmer’ and ‘softer’ label to. According to the brand, the washable cover has been treated with “Purotex+”, which has been developed by Allergy UK to reduce dust mites and allergens. The foam layer has an open cell structure, with three “drill zones” where there are holes in the material, which are designed for breathability (Eve claims that its foam “is 5 times more breathable than standard memory foam”).

6 / 18

The Wunderflip has a “dual spring” system, comprising a microspring layer and a layer of full length, individually wrapped pocket springs. According to Eve, these full length springs are firmer at one end and softer at the other to complement each side of the mattress. We’re not entirely sure what Eve means by “soft” and “firm” here, but we guess that they’re referring to tension. These spring layers are separated by two firm memory foam layers, while the softer side of the mattress has a softer foam for a plusher feel. Finally, the mattress sits on a base complete with handles to help move the bed around.

You’ll also get a 200-night trial and 10-year warranty, giving you plenty of time to decide if the Eve is the right fit for you.

Price and competition

At its current price, the Eve Wunderflip is a bit of a bargain in the mattress world. A single mattress will set you back a mere £299, while a double is – bizarrely – slightly more expensive than a king at £449. A king is £419 and a super king £469. Even the Eve Original Hybrid mattress without the flip function is more expensive than this at £539 for a king.

It’s also cheaper than one of the best mattresses for side sleepers: the Nectar Memory Foam mattress, which is £549 for a king. The Wunderflip Hybrid also competes with the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid (ever-so-slightly deeper at 28cm), which retails at £775 and the Emma Hybrid Premium, which is £639. The Origin Hybrid mattress is more comparable in price at £451 for a king and I’d recommend this if you’re looking for a firmer mattress or sleep on your stomach. Meanwhile, one of our favourite hybrid mattresses, the Simba Hybrid Pro, is more than twice the price of the Wunderflip Hybrid at £1,299 in a king size.

Comfort and performance

First things first, it’s worth noting that you can’t sleep on either side of this mattress without the comfort layer attached. I started off on the firm side of the mattress as I suffer with lower back pain and prefer a firmer feel. I’m a combination sleeper and found the mattress comfortable for sleeping on my side. The comfort layer is similar to a pillow top and offers plenty of cushioning, with excellent pressure relief around the shoulders, hips and knees. And there is enough pushback in this sleeping position to keep the spine aligned.

13 / 18

Lying on my back, I felt that there was just enough lumbar support for a lightweight sleeper such as myself but I didn’t feel it was firm enough to help soothe my aches and pains – I’d recommend one of the best mattresses for back pain instead. My husband also slept on the mattress and, as an average weight sleeper, he found that the mattress was far too soft for him to lie on his back, noting that his spine fell out of alignment.

As you can probably imagine, both of us found the soft side of the mattress far too soft. The combination of the pillow top layer, softer foams and soft coils meant that we both found ourselves sinking too far into the mattress to be comfortable. However, I do think that a lot of side sleepers might have a better experience, as our personal preference is for a much firmer mattress. Having said this, the Eve really is a no-go for heavier bodies and those who sleep on their stomach, no matter which side of the bed they choose. I’d suggest checking out the Origin Hybrid mattress instead if you’re a stomach sleeper.

15 / 18

Motion isolation on the Eve is excellent and this is a great choice if you share your bed with a restless sleeper. Edge support is decent too – slightly softer on the soft side as you would expect, but the difference is marginal. I also tested sinkage with weights: 10kg of weights resulted in 16mm of sinkage on the firm side and 18mm on the soft. In comparison, 10kg of weights around the centre at the shoulder position caused a sinkage of 23mm on both sides – the reinforced edges on the Eve clearly do their job well.

2 / 18

In addition, I conducted tests to see how well the mattress dealt with heat and whether it would keep sleepers cool at night. After I’d warmed up the surface of the mattress with a heat pad, I noticed a drop in temperature from 50°C to 30°C after one minute. After 10 minutes, this was down to 24.6C. And in our body temperature test (which involves sitting on the thermocouple probe until the temperature reads 30), I measured a drop in temperature to 22.5C after 10 minutes. Looking at these readings, I would say that the Eve does a pretty good job of regulating temperature. However, I felt that its pillowtop style cover can trap some heat as it contours around the body. If temperature regulation is a priority, check out our dedicated roundup of the best cooling mattresses.

Eve Wunderflip Hybrid review: Verdict

Eve’s ‘Wunderflip’ design is more than just a gimmick and is a great idea if you’re one of those people who needs a lot of time to decide what firmness is right for you or even oscillate between preferring different feels. Of course, if you’re sharing a bed, you do need to have a partner who will agree with you on which side to choose.

The Wunderflip Hybrid is best suited to side sleepers, as the cover feels more like a pillow top and there is plenty of cushioning comfort and pressure relief. It’s not the lightest mattress in the world, so turning it over to change the firmness does take a bit of effort but, once you’ve decided which side you prefer, you shouldn’t need to do this again. It also feels far more luxurious than its price tag would suggest and, at its current price, is a bit of a bargain.