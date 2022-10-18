The new Apple TV 4K is bigger, faster and cheaper

Not content with dropping the latest iPhone series mere weeks ago, Apple has today delivered a further flurry of announcements, including the unveiling of a new Apple TV 4K streaming box.

Said to be the most powerful Apple TV yet, this latest box runs on the A15 Bionic chip, which was most recently seen powering the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. While this was a tad outdated on brand-new flagship phones, it’s a massive step up from the A12 Bionic chip that was used for the 2021 Apple TV 4K, so the promises of faster performance and more fluid gameplay seem like solid bets.

Apple has also said that the A15 Bionic chip eliminates the need for an internal fan, and that its new-generation streaming box uses nearly 30% less power than the previous iteration.

Supported HDR formats are also slightly different, with Dolby Vision now joined by HDR10+ instead of HDR10. While Dolby Vision is pretty universal at this point, it still isn’t supported by Samsung TVs, so the upgrade to HDR10+ will please those that own one of the South Korean manufacturer's sets.

While Apple’s tvOS and Siri Remote are included as standard, the announcement also highlighted improvements to both that are due in the coming months with the tvOS 16 update. In addition to a complete redesign, Siri on Apple TV is said to be able to recognise each user’s voice, allowing them to easily pick up where they left off, or get personally tailored recommendations by asking “what should I watch?”

Like the previous generation, the new Apple TV 4K will be available in two configurations. There are, however, a few changes in what’s being offered. First, storage capacity has been doubled across the board, with the entry-level model now coming with 64GB onboard storage, and the more premium model boasting 128GB.

The other major change is that, where the 128GB model still supports both Wi-Fi and Gigabit Ethernet connections, the 64GB model now only supports Wi-Fi. While that may sound like a downgrade, Apple has shifted the prices to a point where you’re actually getting a lot more for your money with this generation.

The 128GB model that supports both Wi-Fi and Ethernet costs the same £169 as the entry-level model did last year, while the 64GB Wi-Fi-only version is retailing for £149. While these prices are still dearer than the competition, they're steps in the right direction and make the Apple TV 4K more affordable than ever.

Both versions of the new Apple TV 4K will be available from 4 November. We’ll be getting a sample in for review in the near future, so be sure to check back in soon to see if we think the latest generation really is the best Apple TV yet.