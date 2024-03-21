The Amazon spring sale is here and you can save a tidy sum on the four-star Fire TV Cube
Amazon’s fastest media streamer, the 3rd-gen Fire TV Cube, has fallen to its joint lowest-ever price in the spring sale
Amazon’s spring sale has sprung, bringing with it big discounts on a huge range of items, including the third-generation Amazon Fire TV Cube media streamer.
The Fire TV Cube, which functions similarly to a streaming stick, is the fastest streamer in Amazon’s range and is available for available for £110 until Monday 25 March. That’s £18 less than its average price on the site and the joint-cheapest it’s ever been, matching the amount it was selling for either side of Black Friday last year.
Did the Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd generation) get a good review?
- In our full Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd generation) review, we awarded the media streamer four stars out of five.
- The Fire TV Cube also received a Recommended badge.
What’s so good about the Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd generation)?
- Picture and sound quality are excellent.
- Performance is snappy and the interface is easy to navigate.
- Streaming service support is extensive.
- Both Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio are supported.
- Hands-free Alexa voice controls work very well.
Are there any disadvantages to the Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd generation)?
- It’s twice the price of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.
- Amazon content is prioritised to a frustrating degree.
- Viewing profiles from non-Amazon services don’t always sync up successfully.
How has the Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd generation) price changed over time?
- The third-gen Fire TV Cube has cost what it does now on a couple of occasions: once in early October last year and again in the latter half of December.
- When we reviewed the Fire TV Cube in 2023, it cost £140.
