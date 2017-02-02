Best gaming mouse 2021: Our favourite wired and wireless pointers

To compete with the very best gamers out there, you'll need to equip yourself with the best gaming mouse you can afford. That's where we come in: we've spent hundreds of hours playing games and running tests to sort the winners from the wannabes. Read on and we'll help you pick the best mouse for your games and playing style.

If you already know what you're looking for, you'll find bite-size reviews of all our current favourites further down the page. With prices that range from budget-friendly to wallet-bruising, there's something for everyone. Whether you're a beginner looking to gain an edge in your favourite games, a seasoned expert who wants to maintain their elite kill-to-death ratio or even a left-hander hoping to find a suitable pointer, we can recommend something that fits the bill.

If, on the other hand, you don't know your palm grip from your claw grip, scroll to the bottom of the page. We'll explain everything you need to know in our handy buying guide.

The best gaming mice to buy

1. SteelSeries Rival 3: Best budget gaming mouse

SteelSeries’ cheapest gaming mouse is a minimalistic affair. At just 22mm high, and weighing only 77g, this is a low profile pointer best suited to the tip or claw grippers out there. In testing, however, this palm gripper soon adjusted to the low weight and slim frame and wielded the Rival 3 with more accuracy than any other mouse on test.

This mouse has two side-mounted buttons – standard fare for such a no-fuss model – plus a DPI toggle below the scroll wheel, all of which can be programmed using SteelSeries’ excellent Engine desktop application. Every button actuates with a very satisfying mechanical click.

The only claim to extravagance here is a slim LED strip that outlines the rear and sides of the mouse; it’s a touch of very tasteful RGB flair that is also fully customisable via the Engine app.

If you’re an FPS fanatic on a budget, the Rival 3 is a lightweight, low-cost mouse from an esteemed family of SteelSeries gaming mice. It will serve you very well indeed.

Key specs – Dimensions: 120 x 58 x 22mm; Weight: 77g; Sensor: SteelSeries TrueMove Core; Maximum DPI: 8,500; Buttons: 6; RGB: Yes

2. Logitech G703 Lightspeed: Best wireless gaming mouse

This is very nearly the perfect wireless gaming mouse. Sitting comfortably in the mid-weight, mid-size category, the G703 is a tall mouse that’s well-suited to palm grippers, with large side buttons, a large DPI adjuster and an incredibly smooth scroll wheel contributing to an overriding feeling that this is a mouse built with comfort in mind.

Thanks in part to its understated looks and relative lack of RGB lighting, the G703 is as good a choice for daily use as it is for gaming. If you find the 95g weight a little on the light side, you can slot in an additional 10g via an easily accessed compartment on the bottom of the mouse.

Really the only downside here is the battery life: in my experience, the G703 lasted for around a day of usage with lighting on before needing a top-up. There is however a brand-new version of this mouse with a Hero 25K sensor and a quoted 48-hour battery life – so make sure you nab that one if battery life bothers you.

Key specs – Dimensions: 124 x 68 x 43mm; Weight: 95g; Sensor: Hero 16K; Maximum DPI: 16,000; Buttons: 6; RGB: Yes

3. SteelSeries Rival 710: Best gaming mouse

This is it: the most luxurious gaming mouse we’ve tested to date. Like all SteelSeries mice, the Rival 710 oozes quality; from the textured sides to the detachable braided cable, this mouse feels incredibly sturdy. As indeed it is: at 135g, it’s one of the heaviest mice on test, and one of the largest (though that's perhaps just because it has a very wide rear).

It’s also the most fully featured mouse around. If the three programmable side-mounted buttons don’t catch your eye, then the side-mounted OLED display, removable sensor unit and rumble motor just might. The display can be programmed to display everything from GIFs to Discord notifications, while the rumble motor will give you haptic feedback in-game like a console controller. You can even swap out the TrueMove 3 sensor for another SteelSeries model if you so choose.

Partner this remarkable menu of features with a comfortable ergonomic design and tactile mechanical switches and it’s hopefully quite clear why we love this mouse so much – and why it usually costs £100.

Key specs – Dimensions: 125 x 73 x 42mm; Weight: 135g; Sensor: SteelSeries TrueMove 3; Maximum DPI: 12,000; Buttons: 7; RGB: Yes

4. AOC AGM700: Best value gaming mouse

AOC’s first attempt at a gaming mouse is a good one. The AGM700 packs an awful lot of mouse into a low price tag, with eight mappable buttons, a dedicated sniper button for instantly reducing the DPI and even a compartment on the bottom of the mouse that holds additional weights. These weights increase the overall weight from 90g to 115g; although neither of these are particularly light for a mouse with FPS aspirations, gamers who don’t much care for ultra-light gaming mice will appreciate the heft.

This isn’t a particularly large mouse, and the steeply angled palm rest suits claw grippers more than anyone else. The sides are textured and concave to help your pinkie and thumb grip the mouse more easily. I had no difficulty using the AGM700 in Battlefield 2042: the feet glide smoothly and the mouse is suitably responsive – plus I quite like the additional weight. Your mileage may of course vary.

The only real downside here is the datedness of both the mouse design and the AOC G-Tools application. The latter is the place to customise your DPI adjuster, map controls to buttons and change the fairly uninspiring LED lighting. It functions perfectly well, but it definitely needs dragging into the current year. The same is true of the mouse, which looks several years out of date thanks to the metallic left/right click and mismatched sniper button.

Look beyond the slightly tacky exterior, however, and you’ll find a great-value mouse with plenty to offer any casual gamer.

Key specs – Dimensions: 123.8 x 63.4 x 37.9mm; Weight: 90-115g; Sensor: PixArt PMW3389; Maximum DPI: 16,000; Buttons: 8; RGB: Yes

5. Razer Basilisk V3: The most feature-packed gaming mouse

Razer’s latest Basilisk gaming mouse has more than a few tricks up its sleeves. To begin with, the third-gen Basilisk is yet another Razer mouse that's supremely customisable, with the usual array of DPI sensitivity adjustments (up to a max 26,000), polling rate tweaks (up to 1,000Hz), lift-off/landing distance customisation and RGB tuning via Razer’s Synapse 3 software.

Where the wired Basilisk V3 really comes into its own, however, is with the new scroll wheel. The Basilisk V3 is the first gaming mouse outside of Logitech’s own factories with a free-wheeling scroller and what this means is that you not only get a normal “notched” scrolling mode, but there’s also a “free-spin” mode – enabled with a simple button press – which lets loose the scroll wheel for high-speed scrolling. It also increases momentum the faster you spin the wheel.

Every single one of the Basilisk V3’s 11 buttons are fully customisable and it even has a side-mounted sensitivity clutch which, when pressed, slows down your mouse movements for fine-tuned aiming. In terms of performance, the Basilisk V3 sits among the best in the business: it’s ridiculously light with a low profile, a lovely, frictionless glide and a comfortable concave thumb grip.

Well-priced with customisation options galore, the Basilisk V3 is a sensational choice for just about any gamer.

Key specs – Dimensions: 129 x 62 x 43mm; Weight: 101g; Sensor: Razer Focus+ optical sensor; Maximum DPI: 26,000; Buttons: 11; RGB: Yes

6. Roccat Kone Pro Air: Best lightweight wireless gaming mouse

Roccat’s Kone series is well-known for its comfortable design and e-sports credentials, and that’s what the Kone Pro Air is all about. This is a deceptively simple mouse with a new shape and enough improvements under the hood to make us sit up and pay attention.

Like other Kone mice, the Pro Air is quite large, with a long, wide body and a round palm rest. It’s asymmetrical and therefore built with right-handers in mind, but the design is supremely comfortable; the thumb rest is deep and we particularly like that the rear of the mouse flares outwards on the right-hand side, lifting your pinky finger off the body of the mouse a bit. It’s a lovely thing to use day-to-day.

In terms of features, the Kone Pro Air errs on the side of minimalist. It has a total of seven programmable buttons plus a switch on the underside to alternate between 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity. There’s also a slot for the USB receiver, which is always appreciated. Bafflingly, the Kone Pro Air doesn’t have a DPI adjuster button - instead, you can create up to six unique profiles via the Swarm application that include lighting settings, button functions and sensitivities, and switch between them via a button on the bottom of the mouse.

With Titan switches beneath each main button and an aluminium scroll wheel, the Kone Pro Air oozes e-sports, while its rapid-charge feature provides five hours of gaming after ten minutes of charging. In other words: there’s a lot more to this mouse than meets the eye.

Key specs – Dimensions: 126 x 40 x 72mm; Weight: 75g; Sensor: Roccat Owl-Eye; Maximum DPI: 19,000; Buttons: 6; RGB: Yes

7. Logitech G502 Hero: Best gaming mouse for MMO/MOBA

Sibling to the esteemed Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum, the G502 Hero ups the ante by using Logitech’s own Hero sensor, with a max DPI of 16,000 and more customisation options than you can shake a stick at.

It might not look like your traditional MMO/MOBA mouse – with thumb buttons lined up in neat rows – but the G502 Hero successfully masters a more subtle approach. There are in fact eleven programmable buttons in total: the visible five on the left-hand side of the mouse and four on the top (left/right click, scroll click and DPI adjuster), plus two hidden inputs activated by nudging the Hyperscroll wheel left or right. This layout feels more natural than crowding nine buttons onto the left-hand side of the mouse.

Everything is customisable via Logitech’s G Hub application, but if that isn’t enough, you can also slot extra weights into the bottom of the mouse and adjust the resistance of the scroll wheel on the fly as well. One word of warning: the additional buttons do get in the way of general use. Otherwise, this is an unmissable gaming mouse for the MMO-ers out there.

Key specs – Dimensions: 132 x 75 x 40mm; Weight: 121g; Sensor: Logitech Hero; Maximum DPI: 16,000; Buttons: 12; RGB: Yes

8. Corsair M65 Elite: Best gaming mouse for FPS

Light, comfortable and reasonably small, the Corsair M65 Elite is a good choice for first person shooter or battle royale fanatics. The standout feature here is a dedicated “sniper button”, placed on the left-hand side where your thumb naturally rests; this button instantly lowers the sensitivity when held, to help you make those critical cross-map shots.

If you want to take even more control of the mouse, the M65 Elite also features removable weights, which when removed lighten the mouse by some 18g. The customisation options extend to software, too: the M65 Elite can store any macros and lighting profiles you create in Corsair’s iCUE software thanks to a small amount of built-in memory.

We recommend purchasing the black model, as the white one picks up grime incredibly quickly. This is, however, our only complaint: if you’re hoping to get a competitive edge in your next round of Warzone, this might be the mouse for you.

Key specs – Dimensions: 118 x 72 x 39mm; Weight: 97g; Sensor: Pixart PMW3391; Maximum DPI: 18,000; Buttons: 8; RGB: Yes

9. Trust GXT 960 Graphin: Best gaming mouse for kids

We spent quite some time trying to find a suitable pigeon-hole for the Trust GXT 960 Graphin. This ridiculously lightweight gaming mouse landed just as honeycomb mice were becoming popular but initially didn’t blow our socks off. That is, until we realised the ultra-lurid LED lighting and striking plastic shell were guaranteed to attract the attention of a younger generation of gamers - and the low price tag, the attention of their parents.

This is something we reckon Trust does very well (it’s no surprise that the brand lines shelves at Game and various supermarkets in the UK). The Graphin is ideal for young gamers: there are few frills to speak of, but the mouse and buttons are sturdy to the touch and the cable is braided, making it all the more durable. And while the LED lighting isn’t customisable, it still looks the part.

The Graphin isn’t a large mouse, and it’s relatively flat, which means it’s a good fit for smaller hands. As an added bonus, the pock-marked surface won’t pick up grease quite so easily, although stuffing things in the honeycomb holes is inadvisable.

We had one gripe with the Graphin: the cable naturally bends downwards towards the mouse mat, which causes an annoying amount of friction, although a gentle flex in the opposite direction fixed the issue. That’s our only bugbear - otherwise, this is a lovely, cheap mouse for the young gamers out there.

Key specs – Dimensions: 40 x 63 x 126mm; Weight: 74g; Sensor: PixArt PMW3325; Maximum DPI: 10,000; Buttons: 6; RGB: Yes

10. Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition: Best left-handed gaming mouse

Speaking as a left-handed person who has learned to use a right-handed mouse, I can safely say that the Razer Naga LH is sorely overdue. I can’t confirm it, but I have a sneaking suspicion that I’d have a much higher kill-to-death ratio on Battlefield V if I were able to use my dominant hand to aim.

That is, of course, what the Naga LH offers. Toting Razer’s usual selection of features and specifications, the Naga LH is simply the mirror image of the regular Naga mouse, a high-profile, mid-weight pointer built with MMO players in mind.

First things first: the Naga LH fits your palm like a glove and handles incredibly well. Not many mice can accommodate all five fingers without feeling large or weighty, but the Naga LH manages it. The thick, braided cable never catches and contributes to that typical sense of Razer finesse.

The Naga LH is packed with buttons. Aside from the regular left and right click, you also have two DPI adjusters (up and down), 12 programmable buttons on the right-hand side, and two hidden inputs activated by nudging the scroll wheel left or right – a particular favourite of mine. Of course, all of these inputs, plus the Chroma-enabled RGB lighting, can be customised in Razer’s Synapse app.

I can’t say I’m any good with a left-handed mouse, but for those who are, or for those who feel that learning to mouse with their weaker hand will alleviate some muscular strain (a genuine issue), the Naga LH is definitely the best left-handed gaming mouse around.

Key specs – Dimensions: 119 x 73 x 43mm; Weight: 109g; Sensor: Razer Focus Plus; Maximum DPI: 20,000; Buttons: 19; RGB: Yes

How to choose the best gaming mouse for you

When it comes to choosing a gaming mouse, it’s easy to get sidetracked by marketing fluff. An incredibly high DPI and the latest sensor might sound like they’ll elevate your game to the next level, but in reality, there are more important things to consider.

You should be most concerned by the overall shape and weight of the mouse. Then, in order of relevance, comes the buttons, the DPI, the sensor and everything else. We'll explain ourselves below.

Why are shape and weight so important?

The shape and weight of your mouse – that is, the overall build of it – are directly related to how well you will perform in your favourite FPS/MMORPG/MOBA. The wrong build will feel unnatural and uncomfortable and may exacerbate mouse-related injuries.

The shape that suits you will depend largely on your mouse grip. Here’s how to work out which grip you use:

Place your hand on your mouse. If your entire hand (palm and fingers) is resting on the surface of the mouse, you have a palm grip. If your palm is elevated, and only your fingertips touch the mouse, you have a fingertip grip. If the rear of your palm touches the mouse surface, and your fingers are visibly arched rather than flat against the mouse, you have a claw grip.

Palm grippers will appreciate a taller mouse (“high profile”) with a more rounded palm rest – in other words, a mouse that slots comfortably into the natural curve of your palm. You may also find that ambidextrous mice are noticeably less comfortable.

Fingertip or claw grippers, meanwhile, can get away with flatter mice (“low profile”); claw grippers in particular will prefer mice that have a flatter or less rounded palm rest.

Unfortunately, choosing a weight that suits you is a little less formulaic. I’ve tried mice that range in weight from 74g to 136g and found that I prefer mice in the middle of that range. Heavy mice are often large mice, and large mice are often unwieldy – even for those with larger hands.

Some mice offer removable weights, so you can adjust the heft of the thing on the fly, but this is uncommon. As a rule of thumb, lighter mice are preferable where rapid mousing action is required (ie. in shooters).

How many buttons do I need?

If you’re a Call of Duty/Battlefield/CounterStrike player, you’ll be happy with the standard two additional buttons mounted on the side of the mouse, plus a third dedicated DPI adjuster button (usually found below the scroll wheel).

Avid League of Legends or World of Warcraft players, however, will benefit from additional side-mounted buttons. Almost all modern mice come with PC-based software, so you can bind item slots or abilities to those extra buttons and keep your keyboard hand free for the important task of moving.

What is DPI, and how much do I need?

DPI, or dots per inch (also known as counts per inch, or Mickeys per second) is a measure of how far your mouse cursor moves on the screen when you move your mouse one inch. The higher the DPI, the more sensitive the mouse.

Most gaming mouse manufacturers flaunt their mouse’s extraordinarily high DPI as a killer feature, but the truth is, most gamers won’t ever even use a sensitivity higher than about 1,600DPI. Beyond that, in-game movement becomes very hard to control – and to think, some mice can reach a whopping 20,000DPI.

Why is the sensor not important?

For the simple reason that, unless you’re using a mouse from several decades ago (the kind with a little plastic ball inside) you’ll struggle to tell one sensor from another. None of the mice on our list have sensors so terrible as to put you off buying them.

What other things should I watch out for?

Cable: Is it braided? Cables with a fabric exterior don’t tangle and won’t catch on the edge of your desk like plastic ones.

RGB: If lighting is the most important thing for you, don’t worry: we understand. Most of the mice on this list have customisable RGB lighting, though not all gaming mice can produce multiple colours. Check before you buy.