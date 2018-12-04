Best wireless mouse 2022: Toss away the cables and take control with the best wireless mice from £10

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: while people obsess about the performance of their desktop PC or the resolution of the screen on their laptop, too many ignore the two factors that will have the greatest impact on their everyday use: the keyboard and mouse. Despite all the excitement around styluses and touchscreens, computer mice haven’t got any less important. Most of us are faster and more accurate when using a mouse to click on icons, buttons or links, or to make selections, and the combination of keyboard shortcuts and mouse navigation is pretty hard to beat when it comes to getting stuff done.

These days, the best mice are primarily wireless and it’s really not hard to understand why. Cables are messy and a real hassle if you’re using a convertible tablet-style PC or laptop, there’s a huge choice of wireless and Bluetooth mice available, and the price premium is virtually non-existent. What’s more, battery life is now so good and connectivity so reliable that the old objections to going wireless have pretty much dropped away. While some hardcore gamers still believe wireless mouse performance is inferior to that of their cabled rivals, a decent wireless mouse with a stable connection generally provides an identical experience.

How to buy the best wireless mouse for you

There are a lot of wireless mice to choose from, with the biggest players – Microsoft and Logitech – responsible for several bewildering lines. Which you go for will depend on your budget, the laptop or PC that you’re using, the features you want and the kind of shape and feel you prefer. The last of these is important. Some people love a big, chunky mouse that fills their hand; others a slimline mouse they can move with their fingertips and stow in a laptop case without adding weight or bulk.

If you’ve used a lot of mice, you’ll probably have worked out which style you prefer. If not, try going to a store where you can test a few different options for feel in your hand. Wireless mice start at between £8 and £10 and climb to over £100 for gaming and specialist models; you’ll find a range of different styles at most price points.

Connectivity

Wireless mice divide into two broad camps. On the one hand, you have those that work with a wireless transceiver that plugs into a USB port on your PC or laptop. This means you don’t need Bluetooth – which many desktop PCs don’t support – and you’re pretty much guaranteed a trouble-free connection. The downside is that the transceiver takes up a USB port, which can be in short supply on some laptops, while the mouse becomes useless if you lose it.

Bluetooth mice have some advantages, particularly if you’re using one with a laptop. First, they work with your computer’s built-in Bluetooth connectivity, so you won’t need to sacrifice a USB port. Second, once you’ve paired a mouse with your PC or laptop, it pretty much works as soon as you switch it on. Bluetooth mice used to have issues with performance, connection stability and battery life, but new Bluetooth standards and developments in battery technology have, for the most part, solved these. As an added bonus, some Bluetooth mice have been designed to pair with multiple devices – including PCs, laptops, convertibles and Android tablets – and switch between up to three with the aid of a switch or button.

Sensitivity and features

Look, feel and connectivity aside, the main things that distinguish different wireless mice are their sensitivity and selection of wheels and buttons. All wireless mice will feature the two buttons plus scroll-wheel layout that’s been standard since the mid-1990s, but some go further with a two-axis wheel that shifts left or right to scroll horizontally as well as vertically, or additional wheels or buttons on the top surface or side of the mouse. These may be supported directly in certain applications, but in most cases, you can configure what the buttons do using the software provided. You might use them to activate specific functions or controls in a design application, for example, or to minimise, maximise and switch between open windows. Once you get used to it, this can be a real time and effort-saver.

Arguably, you need a more sensitive mouse if you have a higher-resolution screen, but even here 1,000dpi will be enough for most users and 1,600dpi high enough even for graphics professionals. It’s only in the field of professional gaming, where that extra sensitivity could make the difference between victory and defeat, that going above 2,000dpi makes a whole heap of difference. It’s a nice-to-have, but not essential.

In many ways, the type of sensor used by the mouse is more important. Cheaper mice still use a combination of an infrared or red LED light beam and an optical sensor, which is both effective on most surfaces and extremely accurate. However, the more advanced optical sensors, like Microsoft’s Bluetrack, and laser sensors, which switch LED for laser, tend to be more accurate across a wider range of surfaces. This isn’t a massive issue if you only use your mouse with a mouse pad, but if you want to use it directly on a desk or glass or coffee-shop table, premium mice with premium sensors can be more reliable.

Battery life

Finally, think about battery life. These days, most mice will run for months from a single AAA or AA battery, but accuracy and performance will degrade as the battery runs out. That’s not a problem if you keep a stock of batteries or rechargeables handy, but more expensive models are now shipping with built-in lithium-ion cells. These last for months and charge using a USB cable, which will often carry a signal as well as power so you can carry on using your device while it’s topped up.

The best wireless mice

1. Logitech MX Master 3: The best mouse for features and performance

Price: £84 | Buy now from Amazon



Just when you think Logitech’s MX Master 2S might be the pinnacle of wireless desktop mouse design, the MX Master 3 comes along and betters it. Like its predecessor, it connects over Bluetooth, the supplied 2.4GHz USB adapter or a USB cable while charging, and it can be paired with up to three different computers or devices. The USB connection has switched from micro-USB to USB Type-C and a single charge should be good for up to 70 days. You can use Logitech’s flow software to switch automatically from one PC to another, even cutting and pasting text from one to another, if they’re on the same network. It’s also great to be able to customise the button layout to meet the needs of different applications.

The differences are small but significant. The MX Master 3 still has the extra programmable buttons of the 2S, with an extra thumbwheel for zooming or horizontal scrolling and a hidden button where your thumb rests on the left-hand side. The scroll wheel still switches between clicky and superfast smooth scrolling at the press of a button, but it’s even lighter, quieter and more pixel-level responsive than the wheel on last year’s model. Meanwhile, the two slightly awkward buttons tucked behind the thumbwheel have been dropped in favour of two slim, more conventional buttons just below, where they’re more ergonomic – and the design on the left-hand side is just that little bit smoother.

This is one of those rare mice that excels both for general desktop use and precise work – and no surface, from wood, to glass to plastic, seems to confuse it. It’s expensive, but then it is an exceptional mouse.

Key specs – Sensor: Logitech Darkfield laser; Max sensitivity: 4,000dpi; Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, USB; Buttons: 7 buttons, 2 wheels; Battery: Internal li-ion; Dimensions: 125 x 84 x 51mm; Weight: 141g

2. Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 1850: The best budget mouse for laptops

Price: £10 | Buy now from Amazon



Microsoft’s pint-sized mobile mouse is a budget belter, basic in terms of features but great in terms of build quality and feel. Depending on the colour, £10 to £15 will net you a simple two-button mouse with scroll wheel, connecting via a USB nano transceiver. On the one hand, its compact size and 90g weight make it a great mouse for slinging in a bag and carrying around when you’re using a laptop. On the other, it’s surprisingly comfortable and perfectly responsive in everyday use.

The 1850 runs on a single AA battery, which lasts for around six months. It’s not the best mouse for desktop PC users, but if you want a handy mouse that will take a beating – or a backup mouse for travelling – the Mobile Mouse 1850 is your guy.

Key specs – Sensor: Microsoft Optical; Max sensitivity: 1,000dpi; Connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless; Buttons: 2 buttons, 1 wheel; Battery: 1 x AA; Dimensions: 100 x 58 x 38mm; Weight: 91g

3. Logitech M330 Silent Plus: The best quiet budget mouse

Price: £24 | Buy now from Amazon



If friends and family are sick of your late-night clicking, Logitech’s M330 could be the mouse for you. Its buttons are designed to be near-silent, with a claimed 90% reduction in click noise over similar Logitech mice. It’s a simple two-button optical device with a scroll wheel. However, with a similar ergonomic profile to some of Logitech’s more expensive mice and a combination of hard plastic and soft rubber grips, it feels surprisingly good in the hand. The compact size and weight are ideal for on the move use but it's ideal for use when you're working from home.

The M330 connects via a 2.4GHz wireless transceiver, which stows away in the battery compartment for travel. Other useful features include automatic power-off, which helps the mouse deliver up to two years of battery life. All in all, you’re looking at a great budget mouse that feels much nicer than the price suggests – there's even a choice of colours.

Key specs – Sensor: Logitech Optical; Max sensitivity: 1,000dpi; Connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless; Buttons: 2 buttons, 1 wheel; Battery: 1 x AA; Dimensions: 105 x 68 x 38mm; Weight: 91g

4. Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse: The best mouse for premium feel

Price: £70 | Buy now from Amazon



This is a lot to pay even for a high-end, premium mouse, but it’s hard to complain when you experience the Microsoft Surface Precision and its luxury feel. Neither as big nor as heavy as the Logitech MX Master 2S, it combines a matt plastic shell with rubberised side panels to superb effect, so the shape fits perfectly inside the hand. Using the three aluminium buttons on the side soon becomes second nature. The “Precision” in its name is justified; when you’re trying to crop images to exact pixel dimensions, or notch up the colour levels on a video, this is exactly the kind of mouse you want to use.

The Surface Precision uses one of Microsoft’s Bluetrack optical sensors, swapping the usual red LED for (you guessed it) a blue one. The technology works extremely well across a wide range of surfaces. And while you don’t get as many buttons as there are on the Logitech 2S, you do get a silky scroll wheel with switchable smooth and clicky modes. The battery is charged via a micro-USB cable, which also allows you to use it as a normal wired mouse, although with the battery lasting up to three months on a single charge you shouldn’t have to plug it in too often. This is a pricey mouse and not particularly good value, but once you’ve used it it’s hard to pick up another rodent.

Key specs – Sensor: Microsoft Bluetrack; Max sensitivity: 3,200dpi; Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB; Buttons: 5 buttons, 1 wheel; Battery: Internal li-ion; Dimensions: 123 x 78 x 43mm; Weight: 135g

5. Logitech M720 Triathlon: The most flexible mid-range mouse

Price: £60 | Buy now from Amazon



The M720 doesn’t have the laser sensor of the MX Master 2S, but it’s nonetheless a feature-rich mouse for its price point. It connects via Bluetooth or a USB nano receiver that fits neatly into a slot inside the battery compartment. It will pair with up to three PCs or other devices, which you can switch between using the rear-most of three buttons on the side. The other two are user-configurable, while the wheel tilts for horizontal scrolling. As with the more expensive Logitech 2S, you can switch between smooth and clicky scrolling modes.

It’s a smaller, lighter mouse than the MX Master 2S, which might suit those with smaller hands or who prefer fingertip control, and it’s powered by a single AA battery, which Logitech claims will last for up to two years. While the 1,000dpi resolution optical sensor doesn’t sound so impressive, this mouse coped well on a range of surfaces and in more precision-orientated graphics tasks. If you want a mouse that can switch from desktop to laptop to convertible in a jiffy, this one has you covered.

Key specs – Sensor: Logitech Advanced Optical; Max sensitivity: 1,000dpi; Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless; Buttons: 4 buttons, 1 wheel; Battery: 1x AA; Dimensions: 115 x 74 x 45mm; Weight: 135g

6. Roccat Kain 200 Aimo: Gamers' tech for less

Price: £88 | Buy now from Amazon



You don’t need to be a competitive gamer to benefit from gaming tech. Although many gaming peripherals come at a premium, Roccat’s range is more reasonably priced – and the Kain 200 AIMO is a great example of that.

This has to be among the most comfortable mice, gaming or otherwise, we’ve ever used. It comes with a 16,000dpi Owl Eye sensor that’s super-accurate and responsive, its two large main Titan Click buttons seem to activate at the mere thought of a click and the shape is just perfect for just about any grip or hand size.

You might not get on with the garish RGB lighting (you can tone it down) and wireless is delivered via a USB-A dongle instead of Bluetooth but when everything else about this mouse is so good we’re willing to cut it some slack.

Key specs – Sensor: Optical; Max sensitivity: 1,600dpi; Connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless or wired; Buttons: 5 buttons, 1 wheel; Battery: Rechargeable lithium-ion; Dimensions: 43 x 65 x 124mm; Weight: 105g

7. Rapoo MT-550: The most comfortable mid-range mouse

Price: £29 | Buy now from Amazon



The brand might not be as well known as Logitech or Microsoft, but the Rapoo MT-550 gives you the same comfort and features for less. It’s light and very solid-feeling, with a lovely soft-touch finish, and shaped so that it feels just right under the palm and fingers. The thumb can rest easy on the left-side of the mouse, and the extra backwards/forwards buttons and scroll wheel sit exactly where most of us would want them. The scroll wheel is a little light, but it’s still precise, and the same goes for movement, thanks to the switchable 600dpi to 1,600dpi sensor.

Like the Logitech M720 Triathlon and MX Master 3, the MT-550 also works across multiple devices; you can pair up to three PCs or tablets over Bluetooth, plus an additional one over the bundled 2.4GHz receiver. There’s only a small delay when switching at a press of the button on the underside, and LED indicators tell you which of your devices you’re connected to right now. Overall, a strong performer at a very reasonable mid-range price.

Key specs – Sensor: Optical; Max sensitivity: 1,600dpi; Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless; Buttons: 5 buttons, 1 wheel; Battery: 2 x AA; Dimensions: 102 x 70 x 43mm; Weight: 168g

8. Razer Atheris Stormtrooper Edition: The best for Star Wars fans

Price: £40 | Buy now from Amazon



Taking its ergonomics and performance attributes from the regular Atheris, the Stormtrooper Editon is quite unique. For an additional £10, the all-black matte coating is replaced with a glossy white plastic that has a Stormtrooper head printed on it – brilliant.

It’s also a winner for left and right-handers, thanks to a symmetrical, ambidextrous style, while the solid build, low weight and rubberised side grips make for a comfortable user experience. That said, you might find the Atheris a mite too small.

The controls are fairly minimal, with just two side-mounted buttons accompanying the left and right buttons and scroll wheel, but the chunky, tyre-tread wheel works brilliantly, and with an adjustable 7,200dpi resolution it’s as good for Photoshop as Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 or League of Legends. A choice of Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connections makes it even more versatile. This little mobile mouse can do it all.

Key specs – Sensor: Optical; Max sensitivity: 7,200dpi; Connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless; Buttons: 4 buttons, 1 wheel; Battery: 2 x AA; Dimensions: 99 x 66 x 34mm; Weight: 95g

9. Logitech G703 Lightspeed: The best lightweight mouse for desktop use and serious gaming

Price: £63 | Buy now from Amazon



Logitech makes some fantastic gaming mice, but not all of them will cover normal desktop use as well. The G703 Lightspeed, however, will. In fact, bar the colour shifting RGB logo on the top, you might not even recognise it as a gaming mouse. The clue, instead, is in the way it feels. For one thing, at just 95g, it’s incredibly light – and Logitech throws in an optional 10g weight in case you’d prefer just a little more heft. For another, it’s impressively sensitive and accurate, using Logitech’s latest gaming-grade Hero 16K sensor to give you sensitivity levels up to a staggering 16,000dpi. The result is a mouse you barely have to think about to move, but which gives you incredible levels of control.

That’s going to be of more use to you playing Apex Legends or Overwatch than making selections in Photoshop, but if precision matters you’ll struggle to find anything to match this mouse. Nor does it overload you with unnecessary buttons: just the normal two plus one beneath the scroll wheel and two more underneath the thumb. If you don’t game at all, this mighty mouse will be wasted, but if you do it’ll also handle any work you need to do – and more.

Key specs – Sensor: Hero 16K Optical; Max sensitivity: 16,000dpi; Connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless; Buttons: 6 buttons, 1 wheel; Battery: 2 x AA; Dimensions: 102 x 70 x 43mm; Weight: 168g

10. Anker 2.4G Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse: The biggest bargain in ergonomic mice

Price: £23 | Buy now from Amazon



Cheap mice aren’t hard to come by, but Anker steals a march on the competition with its bargain-basement ergonomic model. The shark-fin shape might look strange and the vertical grip takes some getting used to, but some users will find the handshake position more comfortable than the standard wrist-down claw or palm and fingertip styles, which puts more pressure on the nerves and tendons. It’s also a more substantial-feeling rodent than you might expect for the money, although the shape means it’s no good for left-handers.

Grip aside, the controls are fairly conventional, with the scroll wheel and two buttons on what’s now the right-hand surface of the mouse, and two additional buttons – next and previous by default – near the top of the thumb grip. You can switch between three sensitivity settings with a button on the top edge of the mouse, and while it’s not quite as pinpoint-accurate as the high-end Microsoft and Logitech mice, it never feels laggy, vague or unresponsive. The only minor grumbles are that it uses two AAA batteries (not included) and that it needs to be woken up with a left or right-click if left unattended for eight minutes or more; a sensible battery-saving measure, but an annoyance when other mice wake on movement.

Key specs – Sensor: Optical; Max sensitivity: 1,600dpi; Connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless; Buttons: 4 buttons, 1 wheel; Battery: 2 x AAA; Dimensions: 101 x 82 x 80mm; Weight: 95g

11. Cherry MW 8 Advanced: The pick of the sub-£35 bunch

Price: £32 | Buy now from Amazon



The Cherry MW8 Advanced is a joy to use if you’re a fan of compact mice and sleek design. We found it comfortable to use throughout the day and flexible, too. You can connect the MW8 Advanced via Bluetooth or over 2.4GHz RF using the provided USB receiver that’s magnetically stowed on the underside of the mouse. It’s also possible to connect via USB while charging the internal lithium-ion battery.

The mouse’s scroll wheel has a rubber track and works excellently, although our review unit did squeak occasionally (hey, it's a mouse). Impressively, you also get a button to adjust tracking sensitivity, with four choices: 600dpi, 1,000dpi, 1,600dpi and 3,200dpi. The mouse’s sensor is accurate and responsive on every setting and a small blue LED helpfully flashes to indicate which resolution is selected (from one for 600dpi up to four times for 3,200dpi).

For less than £35, the Cherry MW8 Advanced is a real bargain. It works well on just about any surface (including glass) has a couple of different connection options and feels great in a reasonable-sized mitt.

Key specs – Sensor: Laser LED; Max sensitivity: 3,200dpi; Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.0, 2.4GHz wireless USB, USB cable; Buttons: 6 buttons, 1 wheel; Battery: Internal li-ion; Dimensions: 99 x 63 x 34mm; Weight: 91g

12. Logitech MX Anywhere 3: Great performance on any surface

Price: £80 | Buy now from Amazon





Able to last up to 70 days on a single charge whilst providing accurate tracking on many different surfaces, including wood, glass, sofa and a trouser leg, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 certainly earns its moniker.

The MX Anywhere 3 receives charge rapidly via a USB-C cable, meaning that in just three minutes, you’ll be juiced up enough to see the work day through – ideal if you’re in a tough spot. You can also pair this mouse over Bluetooth with three different devices simultaneously, and even copy and paste text between, say, your work and home laptops.

It may lack some of the fancier shortcut buttons as found on the Master 3, but it is as a result significantly cheaper with few concessions other than that. What surprised us the most in our use was the weight of the device: the MX Anywhere 3 has a substantial grip and heft to it, making it feel like a fully-fledged mouse and not a travel/compact unit.

Key specs – Sensor: Logitech Darkfield laser; Max sensitivity: 4,000dpi; Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, USB; Buttons: 6 buttons, 1 wheel; Battery: Internal li-ion; Dimensions: 105 x 65 x 34mm; Weight: 240g