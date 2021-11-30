Best ergonomic mouse 2021: Ditch the RSI and wrist pain and wave goodbye to carpal tunnel nightmares

If you’ve ever experienced RSI, carpal tunnel syndrome or pain in your arms and shoulders from computer use, then you’ll know how much of a difference the best ergonomic mouse can be. Working long hours with a mouse and keyboard isn’t great for your health, and the mouse can be the worst culprit of them all. Some don’t support your hand or encourage you to grip them in a comfortable position. Pressure on your wrist from the surface of your desk can aggravate or lead to carpal tunnel syndrome, while bad posture can result in tennis elbow. Meanwhile all those small but repeated wrist movements, clicks and wheel-rotating scrolling actions can strain your hand’s muscles and tendons, potentially causing damage over long-term use.

Ergonomic mice are designed to combat these problems. They provide support to hold your hand in a more natural position and encourage a better posture that puts less strain on your wrist and elbow. They place buttons and scroll wheels right where you need them, and make sure that you don’t overwork your hands clicking buttons and scrolling downwards. They can’t cure RSI or carpal tunnel syndrome – at the very least you’ll need to rest – but they can reduce the risks and stop these issues re-emerging, especially if you rethink your posture and working environment at the same time.

How to choose the best ergonomic keyboard for you

What should you look for in an ergonomic mouse?

Lots of manufacturers describe their mice as ergonomic, but not all really make the grade. The key requirement is that the mouse is shaped to support your palm and fingers in a natural, comfortable position, and angled so that, rather than lay flat on the desktop, your wrist is encouraged to stay in a more vertical position, relieving any tension or pressure on the muscles and tendons while you move your mouse around. In some cases, this might even mean holding the mouse in a near-vertical or ‘handshake’ grip.

This aside, it’s all about the details. Where are buttons placed? How much pressure does it take to click or press them? Are there wheels or touch-sensitive surfaces, and how comfortable are these to use? Obviously, we all have different hands of different shapes and sizes, not to mention different preferences over feel, sensitivity and button placement, but a good ergonomic mouse gets the fundamentals right for as wide a group as possible.

Like any mouse, an ergonomic mouse has a resolution, measured in terms of dots per inch, or DPI. The higher the DPI the higher the resolution and the smaller the movement the mouse can track and relay accurately to your PC. This matters, especially if you’re doing detailed work, but it’s not something to obsess over. It’s hard to find a mouse with a resolution below 1,000dpi these days, and there's no absolute guarantee of accuracy. We’ve seen mice with 1,000dpi resolutions track more accurately and reliably than other mice claiming a 4,800dpi resolution.

Wired or wireless?

Most new non-gaming mice these days are wireless, and that goes for ergonomic mice as much as other mice. Most use their own dedicated USB RF transceiver dongle, which will come included in the box – and may be slotted into the mouse upon arrival. However, some models, particularly from Logitech, can also share a dongle with other devices, which can be handy if you have a USB keyboard from the same brand. Others use Bluetooth and may allow you to pair with more than one laptop or PC at once, which is useful if you tend to move between systems while you’re working or want to use your mouse with an office PC during the day but a laptop during the evenings and weekends.

Is there anything else worth looking out for?

If you’re buying wireless – and you probably are – look out for whether the mouse has a built-in lithium-ion battery or needs an AA or AAA battery, and how long the batteries last. Those with a built-in battery don’t tend to last as long without a recharge as some of the AA or AAA models, which can last for up to two years. However, they can just be plugged in when the charge runs out, so you’re rarely caught short.

What about left-handed users?

While there are some specialists making and selling left-handed ergonomic mice, the biggest names tend to focus on right-handed models only. Kensington makes a left-handed version of the Pro-Fit Ergo and we’ve seen left-handed versions of the Anker Wireless Ergonomic Optical. As both are relatively inexpensive, they may be worth a go. Otherwise, southpaws have two options: buy a high-quality ambidextrous mouse, like the Microsoft Comfort Mouse 4500 or Logitech G903 Lightspeed, or adapt to a right-handed mouse.

The best ergonomic mice to buy in 2021

1. Logitech MX Vertical: The best handshake grip ergonomic mouse

Price: £95 | Buy now from Amazon



Between the affordable M720 Triathlon and the superb MX Master 3, Logitech already produces some of the most comfortable and usable mice going, and the MX Vertical brings the same attention to detail to the vertical-style ergonomic mouse. The shape supports the hand securely in a handshake grip, with the index and middle fingers resting on the supersized left and right buttons, and the scroll wheel lying in-between. The soft-touch plastics and some sculpted ridges stop your hand from slipping, while two customisable forwards and back buttons sit just beneath your thumb on the left-hand side.

All the buttons are tuned for a light but positive click, with just the right amount of feedback, and the tracking is absolutely stellar. The 4,000dpi optical sensor covers anything from precision image retouching to navigating vast Excel spreadsheets, with a toggle button on the top that allows you to switch instantly between two, easily customised speed and sensitivity settings. The MX Vertical connects via USB, a 2.4GHz dongle or Bluetooth, pairing with up to three devices at a time, and it supports Logitech’s excellent Flow software for seamless switching between them – although a little button beneath the mouse will handle the same job. Looking for the best ergonomic mouse out there, and willing to pay for the privilege? This is it.

Key specs – Sensor: Logitech; Max sensitivity: 4,000dpi; Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, USB; Buttons: 4 buttons, 1 wheel; Battery: Internal Li-ion; Dimensions: 79 x 120 x 78.5mm; Weight: 135g

2. Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic: The best ergonomic mouse for mobile use and smaller hands

Price: £37 | Buy now from Amazon



The only problems with many ergonomic mice are that they’re often too big to slip into a laptop case and too large for users with smaller hands. Microsoft’s Bluetooth Ergonomic has neither issue. It’s a compact mouse under 12cm long and just over 4cm high, with a lovely lightweight feel. While it doesn’t have the vertical, handshake design, its curves do a good job of supporting the hand, with an indent and a platform on the left-hand side to rest your thumb.

The layout’s pretty simple, with just two buttons on the left-hand side beyond the standard two clickers and thumbwheel. The clicking action is nice and crisp, though, and accuracy in both normal applications and image-editing apps is top-notch, making it easy to make precise selections or navigate long documents and websites. Frequent wrist-pain sufferers might want something different, but it’s a great option to go with a new slimline laptop and comes in a choice of colours, too.

Key specs – Sensor: Microsoft Optical; Max sensitivity: 2400dpi; Connectivity: Bluetooth; Buttons: 3 buttons, 1 scroll wheel; Battery: 2x AAA; Dimensions: 76 x 118 x 42mm; Weight: 91g

3. Kensington Pro Fit Ergo: The best quiet ergonomic mouse

Price: £41 | Buy now from Amazon



The Kensington Pro Fit Ergo mouse has an interesting design, coming halfway between the vertical handshake design and the style of a more conventional mouse. It’s very comfortable, with a longer than usual shape and a sizable recess on the left-hand side to support the thumb. There’s a button on the top that cycles through three DPI settings – 800, 1200 and 1600dpi – covering high-speed navigation and high-accuracy work.

Perhaps the most notable thing about this mouse, though, is how quiet its buttons are. The click is barely audible, yet there’s enough travel and spring in the buttons that you always know when you’ve left-clicked or right-clicked. It’s powered by a single AA battery which should last for up to a year and works through either Bluetooth or the bundled 2.5GHz USB dongle. It’s a fine, affordable ergonomic mouse – and Kensington even makes a left-handed version.

Key specs – Sensor: Optical; Max sensitivity: 1600dpi; Connectivity: 2.4GHz USB/Bluetooth; Buttons: 5 buttons, 1 scroll wheel; Battery: 1x AA; Dimensions: 73 x 133 x 60mm; Weight: 94g

4. Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Mouse: The best compact ergonomic mouse

Price: £29 (Bluetooth), £57 (Comfort Desktop Set) | Buy now from Amazon



The Sculpt Comfort is about as small as a mouse can get and still be labelled ergonomic. It’s a fairly tiny mouse with most of its bulk towards the rear, but with a comfortable rubberized thumb rest on the left that encourages a comfortable grip. You get the standard two buttons and scroll wheel, along with a special blue Start button that launches the Start menu in both Windows 10 and Windows 11. The buttons have a good, near-silent click and the scroll wheel is smooth and responsive, and while the 1000dpi max sensitivity isn’t exactly jaw dropping, we found it good enough for both rapid Windows navigation and precision tasks.

This one is powered by two AA batteries, which fit into a compartment beneath the glossy top shell. Meanwhile, it comes in two versions; a stand-alone Bluetooth model and a 2.4GHz mouse that ships as part of the excellent Comfort Desktop Set. If you want something you can grip, go bigger, but this is the best of the compact ergonomic mice.

Key specs – Sensor: Microsoft Bluetrack optical; Max sensitivity: 1000dpi; Connectivity: Bluetooth; Buttons: 3 buttons, 4-way scroll wheel; Battery: 2x AA; Dimensions: 69 x 111 x 37mm; Weight: 136g

5. Razer Basilisk v3: The best ergonomic mouse for gaming

Price: £70 | Buy now from Razer



Gaming mice come in all shapes and sizes, but the Razer Basilisk v3 might have the best ergonomics of the lot. It’s very light, with a low profile and a comfortable concave thumb grip, and it seems to drift effortlessly across most surfaces with the minimum of effort. It’s the rare gaming mouse that works just as well for design and productivity as gaming, though it’s there that the huge array of sensitivity settings – up to 26,000 dpi – and high polling rate make all the difference.

Each of the Basilisk’s 11 buttons is fully customisable, and its scroll wheel has a ‘free-spin’ mode that switches you out of the normal notched setting into a mode where the wheel spins up and down without restrictions, which can be great for scrolling quickly through long documents or web-pages. The faster you spin, the faster the scroll. We’re also big fans of the sensitivity clutch, which slows the movement speed when pressed for careful aiming or precise selections. All in all, it’s a sensational mouse.

Key specs – Sensor: Razer Optical; Max sensitivity: 26000dpi; Connectivity: USB; Buttons: 11 buttons, 1 HyperScroll Tilt wheel; Battery: N/A; Dimensions: 60 x 130 x 42.5mm; Weight: 101g

6. Kensington Orbit Fusion: The best ergonomic trackball to ditch your mouse for

Price: £60 | Buy now from Amazon



If the small but repetitive motions involved in using a mouse are playing havoc with your wrists, a trackball might be the answer. Your mouse hand sits still in the one position, while your thumb or fingers do the work of navigating around the screen. The Kensington Orbit Fusion is one of the most comfortable trackballs we’ve used. With the large 40mm ball moving smoothly under the fingertips, your right thumb and ring finger handle the left and right mouse buttons. Even if you’ve struggled with trackballs in the past – particularly thumb-controlled models – you might be surprised how quickly using this one becomes second nature.

The rest of the controls show some smart thinking as well. Instead of a scroll wheel, which sometimes aggravates wrist pain, you get a rotating ring around the trackball that you can operate with your fingers or thumb. There’s a triple DPI switch to shift instantly between three different resolutions, plus three additional buttons under the thumb. Where some trackballs can feel cheap and rattly, this one feels rock solid, and – provided you can adapt to a slightly different way of working – it’s a great replacement for the ordinary mouse.

Key specs – Sensor: Laser; Max sensitivity: 800dpi; Connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless; Buttons: 5 buttons, 1 rotating scroll ring; Battery: 1x AA; Dimensions: 100 x 132 x 59mm; Weight: 173g

7. Razer Pro Click Mini: The best fingertip ergonomic mouse

Price: £80 | Buy now from Razer



To be honest, we doubted whether the tiny, ambidextrous Pro Click Mini counted as an ergonomic mouse. However, the design works fantastically well if you’re a fingertip mouse user, with your fingers resting over the outer shell of the mouse and your palm sitting flat to the desk. It’s not a position we’d recommend to Carpal Tunnel Syndrome sufferers, but it works for a lot of people, and the textured grips on either side of the mouse make it practically effortless to manoeuvre.

Otherwise, this mouse shares many virtues of the larger Basilisk. Sure, it only has half the maximum sensitivity, but even 12,000dpi is more than good enough, while the free-spin, tilting scroll wheel is a big plus when you’re navigating large documents or web pages. In a nice touch, it’ll work with a single battery for a lighter feel or you can insert two for a longer life, with up to 725 hours on a Bluetooth connection, or 465 with the bundled 2.4GHz HyperSpeed USB dongle. You can switch between three Bluetooth devices and one 2.4GHz with the switch and button on the underside. Razer has also fitted quiet microswitches for the buttons, so this is one mouse where your furious clicking won’t keep the household awake at night. The size makes it a great mouse for mobile use, but don’t let its dimensions deceive you; it’s also a comfortable option for daily desktop use.

Key specs – Sensor: Razer Optical; Max sensitivity: 12,000dpi; Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4Ghz wireless USB; Buttons: 7 buttons, 1 scroll wheel; Battery: 1 or 2x AA; Dimensions: 63 x 100 x 34mm; Weight: 111g

Buy now from Razer

8. Anker Wireless Ergonomic Optical: The best budget ergonomic mouse

Price: £23 | Buy now from Amazon



Anker’s budget ergonomic mouse was one of the first to bring the vertical ‘shark fin’ style to a budget mouse, and it’s still a good option if you’re tight for cash. It’s a little lighter than some rivals, and – despite the 1600dpi resolution – not quite as accurate when it comes to fine work, but it’s very comfortable to hold, supporting a handshake grip with the thumb in a hollow on the left-hand side and the two buttons and scroll wheel falling naturally beneath the index and middle fingers. The button on the top switches between three DPI settings – 800, 1200 and 1600dpi – and you’ll find two smaller back and forwards buttons just above where the thumb comes to rest.

There are signs of the lower budget in the use of two AAA batteries for power and the lack of Bluetooth support, but the bundled USB receiver fits neatly in the mouse when not in use and gives it plenty of range when active. The mouse sleeps after eight minutes of inactivity, then wakes up with a click. Don’t expect the premium feel of the big-brand mice, but if you want comfort at a lower cost, it’ll do the job.

Key specs – Sensor: Optical; Max sensitivity: 1600dpi; Connectivity: 2.4Ghz wireless; Buttons: 5 buttons, 1 scroll wheel; Battery: 2x AAA; Dimensions: 63 x 120 x 75mm; Weight: 95g